BLM issues fire closures to sites, including Alsea Falls

Extreme fire risk in the Pacific Northwest has prompted the Bureau of Land Management to close several sites, including Alsea Falls in Benton County and Fishermen’s Bend near Mill City.

"Public and firefighter safety is our top concern," said BLM Oregon Washington State Director Barry Bushue. "We expect another challenging day as winds pick up speed in some areas, and we encourage everyone to keep up to date with their local emergency officials for the latest information on evacuations."

All across the BLM’s Northwest Oregon District, all developed campgrounds are closed to the public, and dispersed camping is not prohibited. This temporary closure covers the northwestern part of the state, west of the Cascade Range and north from Cottage Grove to the Columbia River.

