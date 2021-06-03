Blazes set by massive lightning strikes are top 2021 fire season concern

An air quality blog will give faster readings on where air quality is becoming dangerous. In light of the 2020 fires, the state is adding more Spanish language materials to reach communities that may not be plugged into the existing fire warning systems.

An effort is being made to include more non-digital warnings for those who don't have cell phones or internet.

One of the positive aspects of the fires last year is that they are fresh in the minds of officials and residents. Evacuation plans can be used again and the devastation likely makes residents more likely to heed warnings.

Early signs show 2021 has the makings of another bad fire year. With a prolonged drought in the western North America and hotter temperatures earlier in the year, the idea of a "fire season" has become outdated.

"It's a fire year," said Mariana Ruiz-Temple, the state fire marshal.

The cumulative effect is a much higher likelihood of mega-fires in numbers and sizes once thought unimaginable.

“These types of fires are not the types of fires we saw maybe 20 or 30 years ago,” Ruiz-Temple said.

Oregon has already been hit with 300 fires this year, twice the average over the past decade.