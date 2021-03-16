Blaine hired to run Corvallis Public Works

Jeff Blaine has been hired as the new Public Works director for the city of Corvallis.

Blaine only has to cross the Willamette River for his new position. He currently leads the Community Development Department and the Engineering Division in the Public Works Department for the city of Albany.

Blaine replaces Mary Steckel, who retired in October. City Engineer Greg Gescher will continue to serve as interim director until Blaine starts July 2.

Blaine graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in civil engineering. His wife, Debbie, is a public school teacher in Albany and they have two children, one in middle school and one in high school.

“I am excited about this opportunity and look forward to joining the Corvallis team as we work collaboratively to deliver on the department’s mission of good stewardship and provision of responsive and efficient services for the entire community,” Blaine said.

As the Public Works Director, Blaine will oversee a department with 109 full-time employees. The Public Works Department provides service in several key divisions, including transportation and engineering, utilities, capital projects, and sustainability.

“Public Works touches many components of our everyday lives in Corvallis, from street maintenance to drinking water to sustainability initiatives,” said Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard. “I knew Jeff to be an effective and inspiring leader from my time working for the city of Albany, and I am confident that he will be a great fit for the Public Works Department, the greater city organization, and the Corvallis community. I am grateful to interim Director Gescher for his leadership during this transition period.”

