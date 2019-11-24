Kari Ann Trenary’s booth at the Blackberry Junction Holiday Show is a custom-built, three-walled structure made from cedar planking. Iit features modular shelving so Trenary can customize how she lays everything out.
Trenary, an Albany resident who sells handmade crafts at the show, said she displays her products only at Blackberry Junctions shows, which also take place in the spring and early fall. She said she likes the events because they draw a great crowd.
Marlene Nehl, who organizes the Blackberry Junction shows, said that she is careful to select vendors such as Trenary who have both high-quality products and work to present them in an appealing fashion.
Nehl said her goal is for the event at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center, to have a boutique feel.
“Everything is very put together,” she said.
“It’s like a home and garden show with a twist,” she said of the event.
Nehl said Blackberry Junction events go back 28 years and feature hand-crafted items and things that crafters found at second-hand stores or even in dumpsters to restore and improve.
Nehl said she gives her vendors two days to set up instead of the one most other craft shows offer so that they can go the extra mile to really showcase their products.
Referring to Trenary’s booth, she said, “This is why I give them two days. You can’t put this together in a few hours.”
Nehl said she wants customers to have an experience while they shop and possibly even find inspiration in the displays they see.
“They might remember something and go home and try to duplicate what they’ve seen here.”