The long-running Black Sheep Gathering is taking place in Albany for the second time this weekend.
The event, which celebrates naturally colored animal fibers from sheep and other animals, features vendors, workshops, demonstrations, fiber arts and livestock showing. The gathering, in its 45th year, was held in Eugene for most of its life, but moved to Albany last year and is showing at the Linn County Expo Center.
Laura Todd, director of the event, said organizers estimate it draws from 5,000 to 10,000 people a year – some from as far away as Australia.
She said the draw of the event is that it has a focus on naturally colored animal fibers that, before the event got started, were in danger of becoming extinct in favor of animals with dye-friendly white colors.
“We’re a unique community and a unique venue,” she said.
And because the event has such high-quality judges for its livestock showing competitions, animals that win competitions gain a lot of value.
“When you win a ribbon or a trophy here it means something,” she said.
Todd said the Albany location is working out well for the event, and she is excited that in 2020 the event will be held the last weekend in June, instead of over the Independence Day holiday weekend.