'Black in Oregon' awaits opening in Philomath

It wasn’t easy for city officials in Philomath to have a frank conversation about race, recalled Eric Niemann, whose term as mayor ended in December.
Like Oregon as a whole, he noted, Philomath is made up largely of white people. And many of those white people weren’t used to reflecting on, let alone publicly discussing, issues concerning people who aren’t white.
But then came May and the death of a Black man named George Floyd, suffocated under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.
“I think that caught the world’s attention. And Philomath is part of that world,” Niemann said. “A number of concerned citizens stepped forward at that time and said, we’ve got to do something, say something. We cannot be silent.”
The conversation in Philomath is moving forward in various ways, including through an inclusivity committee and a two-page resolution that, among other things, affirms Philomath’s commitment to seeking out ways to eliminate racism.
And that brings Niemann — and the mid-valley — to the newest exhibit at the Benton County Historical Museum, “Black in Oregon.” Because in order to understand the unrest of the present, he said, you first have to understand the stories from the past.
As part of the work of the inclusivity committee, Niemann pursued the exhibit, which was created by the Oregon Black Pioneers for display at the state Capitol. He received approval to move it to Philomath through the committee and underwriters Cecily Feudo and Janet Nishihara.
The exhibition is scheduled to open (along with the museum) on February 17. The COVID-19 pandemic has kept the doors closed.
When audiences can come in, they’ll see more than 20 informative panels, provided by the Oregon Black Pioneers, highlighting stories from the lives of Black families in Oregon from 1840 to 1870.
At least five of the panels focus on individuals and families specifically from Benton County, although it’s likely there are many more stories to tell.
Zachary Stocks, executive director of Oregon Black Pioneers, said census data from 1850 shows 55 people in the territory of Oregon who identified as Black. While later Black residents came to southern Oregon for mining, these first settlers were almost certainly farmers, he said — and thus almost certainly settled somewhere in the Willamette Valley.
The 55 people represented less than half of 1% of the total population of the territory of the time, which was about 12,000, Stocks said.
Still, people who know of Oregon’s exclusionist history may be surprised to learn Oregon had any Black pioneers at all.
Oregon passed three Black exclusion laws between 1844 and 1860, and each of those laws was later repealed or — by ratification of the 14th Amendment in 1866 — made obsolete by federal law. Sometimes, Stocks said, families would set out for the Oregon Territory under the impression they could stay, only to arrive and find their presence was illegal again.
The exclusion laws were a large part of why Oregon’s Black population was so small, but not the only part, Stocks said. Few had the financial means to make the trek, and fewer still had an incentive — they couldn’t file a land claim like a white man could, for instance.
But there were brief times in between the exclusion laws when being Black in Oregon was not a crime, Stocks said, and some either came or were brought involuntarily.
Reuben Shipley and his wife, Mary Jane Holmes Shipley Drake, were among the first Black couples in Benton County. Their story, which changed state history, is featured in the exhibit.
Reuben Shipley was a slave in Missouri who came to Oregon with the man who owned him. The owner had promised Shipley his freedom for taking the 2,000-mile trek, and he made good on his word when they arrived. Shipley settled in the Plymouth area — the town that preceded Philomath — and started a farm.
The woman who would become his wife was part of a historic court case in Oregon in which her father, a former slave, won a court case against his owner.
Mary Jane Holmes was a small child when she and her parents, Polly and Robin Holmes, and her siblings, all slaves, were brought to the Rickreall area from Missouri by their owner, Nathaniel Ford.
People in the Oregon Territory were not legally allowed to own slaves, and in 1850, Ford freed Robin and Polly. But he kept their children, which prompted Robin to file a lawsuit. The Chief Justice of the Oregon Territorial Supreme Court ruled in his favor and the family was freed.
Mary Jane Holmes was free but had nowhere to go, Stocks said, so she continued to work for Ford as a domestic servant, earning a wage. When Reuben Shipley asked to marry her, Ford wouldn’t give her up without a payment of $700, a princely sum that would amount to some $19,000 today, Stocks said.
Shipley paid. And in his position as a landowner, he was able to use his wealth in other ways. He donated two acres of his property to become what is now Mount Union Cemetery in Philomath, on the condition that Black people would be allowed to be buried there.
Particularly significant is the date of his donation, Niemann said: May 11, 1861, just a month after the start of the Civil War. Despite the turmoil in the country, Shipley was focused on giving back.
The stories of Black pioneers changed Oregon’s history, but they also are important in themselves, Stocks said.
“I want to recognize, among our pioneer heritage that the state celebrates so much, the fact that who was a pioneer was not just a white settler,” he said. “That Black people who came here, whether they came of their own volition or came as an enslaved person, they were real people with names, with dignity; that their lives mattered, and that they contributed greatly to what became the first permanent settlements in the state that we live in today.”
Niemann said it’s important for Philomath — a Greek word that means “lover of learning” — to stay true to its educational roots. And, he noted, the city continues to grow, and newcomers don’t necessarily have an understanding of how stories like Shipley’s came to shape the land.
“Here’s this former slave, who moved 2,000 miles across the country for his freedom, bought his wife’s freedom, stepped up and gave back to his community in the very toughest times,” he said. “2020, 2021 don’t seem a whole lot different than those times in some ways.”