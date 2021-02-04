'Black in Oregon' awaits opening in Philomath

Mary Jane Holmes was free but had nowhere to go, Stocks said, so she continued to work for Ford as a domestic servant, earning a wage. When Reuben Shipley asked to marry her, Ford wouldn’t give her up without a payment of $700, a princely sum that would amount to some $19,000 today, Stocks said.

Shipley paid. And in his position as a landowner, he was able to use his wealth in other ways. He donated two acres of his property to become what is now Mount Union Cemetery in Philomath, on the condition that Black people would be allowed to be buried there.

Particularly significant is the date of his donation, Niemann said: May 11, 1861, just a month after the start of the Civil War. Despite the turmoil in the country, Shipley was focused on giving back.

The stories of Black pioneers changed Oregon’s history, but they also are important in themselves, Stocks said.

“I want to recognize, among our pioneer heritage that the state celebrates so much, the fact that who was a pioneer was not just a white settler,” he said. “That Black people who came here, whether they came of their own volition or came as an enslaved person, they were real people with names, with dignity; that their lives mattered, and that they contributed greatly to what became the first permanent settlements in the state that we live in today.”