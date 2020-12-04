Bittersweet: Sweet Home boutique is making it work

Cassie Richey had found success.

Her home goods and clothing store, Sweet Things Boutique in Sweet Home, had found a customer base for all of the local artisan wares it stocked at its small location outside of town on Highway 20.

So by November, she made the leap and jumped into the heart of Main Street with a bigger store and more vendors, hanging her "Sweet Things Boutique" shingle up in preparation for a busy — and profitable — 2020.

Then the first case of COVID-19 hit the West Coast, and within weeks the state of Oregon was issuing restrictions on schools, businesses and restaurants.

"We were shut down for two weeks," Richey said. "We got the website up and started doing curbside pickup."

She also parked herself in front of her computer for hours on Facebook Live, showing all the products in her store and offering them for sale through the comments.

For the first few months it worked and Richey was able to keep the shop open, relying on the sales she got and the savings she had socked away from a lucrative 2019 Christmas season at the smaller store outside of town.

