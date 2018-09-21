A biotech company with Corvallis ties has landed a federal contract that could be worth as much as $629 million over 10 years, if all options are exercised.
Siga Technologies, which is headquartered in New York and has laboratories in Corvallis, announced it has signed an agreement with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to supply the government with anti-smallpox drugs for the National Strategic Stockpile.
Smallpox has been eradicated in nature but is considered a potential bioterrorist threat.
Under a previous BARDA contract, Siga delivered 2 million courses of tecovirimat, its novel treatment for smallpox. Tecovirimat, also known by the brand name Tpoxx, is the only approved smallpox drug on the market. Another agreement calls for delivery of up to 212,000 courses of an intravenous formulation of the drug, which is currently available only in oral form.
The contract has a five-year base period that is expected to net the company about $52 million.
That part of the deal covers work on developing an intravenous form of tecovirimat; delivery of about 36,000 oral courses of the drug; and delivery of “bulk drug substance” for the manufacture of roughly 20,000 courses of tecovirimat in IV form.
Terms of the deal also allow for a wide range of options, to be exercised at BARDA’s discretion, that could elevate the value of the contract by an additional $577 million over a 10-year time frame.
Those include a series of options to order more than 1.4 million courses of oral tecovirimat at a value of $450 million to maintain the holdings in the Strategic National Stockpile.
Other options include the possible purchase of additional courses of intravenous tecovirimat, storage of the drug or its ingredients, and funding for “post-marketing activities.”
Siga Technologies employs about 40 people, including 30 in Corvallis.