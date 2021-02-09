Billy Williams resigns as top federal prosecutor in Oregon

"Both senators thank Billy Williams for nearly six years of service to Oregon in this post as the state's chief federal law enforcement official."

The process is similar to what the senators use to screen and recommend potential nominees for federal judgeships.

Wyden and Gordon Smith, Merkley's Republican predecessor, set up the process in the 1990s to remove some of the politicization of selecting nominees.

Among the potential nominees back in 2000, after George W. Bush was elected president, was Kevin Mannix of Salem, who had just come off campaigns for Oregon attorney general in 1996 as a Democrat and 2000 as a Republican. Bush ultimately named Michael Mosman, a career prosecutor whom Bush appointed a U.S. district judge in 2003. Mosman has announced he will take senior status as a judge at the end of this year.

After Trump was elected in 2016, state Rep. Mike McLane of Powell Butte, then the Republican leader of the Oregon House, was mentioned as a potential candidate for U.S. attorney. Trump ultimately kept Williams in the job. Gov. Kate Brown appointed McLane as a circuit judge in 2019.