If you weren't among the hundreds of watchers along the route of Saturday's Pioneer Picnic Parade, chances were pretty good you were actually on the route.
And many of those parade participants were behind the wheels of some attention-grabbing vehicles.
Saturday's parade included vehicles ranging from an Oldsmobile more than a century old to a brand-new John Deere rig. The parade also featured farm rigs as well, including a 1945 Oliver 60-row crop tractor.
The parade's grand marshal, 100-year-old Ed Putman, started things off by riding with his daughter-in-law, Roxie Putman, in her red 1964 Ford Falcon. Putman was among the pioneers who settled in the Brownsville community in 1847; his selection as grand marshal was particularly fitting, considering the theme of this year's event, "Pioneers That Made a Difference."
But the parade had room for newer vehicles as well, such as the blue pickup truck that carried 11-year-old Lillie Black and a pair of willing pooches, Snoopy and Mia; all three were wearing patriotic hats just for the occasion.
Pioneer Picnic events continue until 4 p.m. Sunday at Pioneer Park in Brownsville. For a gallery with many more photos from the parade, go to democratherald.com or gazettetimes.com.