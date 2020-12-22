Biden needs allies, bipartisan support to compete with China

Which brings us to President-elect Biden, for whom China policy will be the biggest foreign policy challenge. Here is what he has recognized, something that Trump never understood:

First, an America First policy will never be enough to make China reconsider its mercantilist trade policies, such as stealing intellectual property, illegal subsidies and forced “technology transfers” from American companies. “The most effective way to meet that challenge is to build a united front of U.S. allies and partners to confront China’s abusive behaviors,” Biden wrote in the March issue of Foreign Affairs. Unlike Trump, Biden will work to renew alliances with America’s democratic partners in Europe and Asia, from day one.

Second, to compete effectively with China, America must have a functioning political system, with bipartisan cooperation in Congress. Anyone who travels to China can see the country is pulling ahead of the United States in infrastructure and internet connectivity. It is prepared to overtake us in critical areas of technology that will determine who leads the world in the future.

To attack our democratic institutions — as Trump is doing with his unending lies to his base about election fraud — is the equivalent of a military assault on our homeland. It plays to Chinese perceptions that our democracy is failing.