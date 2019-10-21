A bicyclist was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center with “significant injuries” on Monday afternoon after a crash involving a vehicle, said a Corvallis Police Department supervisor.
The crash occurred at about 2:15 p.m. on the northbound bridge over the Marys River on Highway 99W. One lane the highway was closed in each direction near the bridge in the aftermath of the wreck.
“We recognize it is an inconvenience for folks but we want to make sure we are diligent in investigating the crash,” said Sgt. Joel Goodwin of the Corvallis Police Department.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation and the Oregon Department of Transportation also was helping at the scene with traffic control.
No information was immediately available as to how the crash occurred or regarding the identity of the bicyclist.