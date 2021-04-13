Bias crime reported in Albany

Albany police reported a bias incident in the city over the weekend, arresting an Albany man after responding to a neighbor dispute.

The incident was reported to the City Council on Monday by law enforcement.

Joshua L. Grigo, 46, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and a bias crime in the second degree.

According to Capt. Brad Liles, the incident was reported on Friday and law enforcement returned on Saturday to collect video footage from the victim.

APD reported that there was a neighborhood disagreement between children between the ages of 2 and 9. Then, parents got involved.

Grigo, police said, threatened the victim, another parent, and made disparaging comments about the victim being of Mexican decent and about his sexuality.

Liles confirmed that the victim was in a same sex relationship and the language is what constituted the bias crime designation.

The incident was caught on video which Liles described as "animated." Grigo, APD said, admitted to information seen on the video.

The case has been sent to the Linn County District Attorney and was reported to the Oregon Department of Justice.

Albany Police Department's Bias Liaison Officer, APD said, will be following up with the family to offer assistance.

