All comes down
The Oregonian’s 20-part series on Rajneeshpuram began its run on June 30, 1985. But, as Les Zaitz learned more than 20 years later, it almost didn’t. Rajneeshee leadership attempted to stop it — not with litigation or threats; Zaitz was accustomed to those. In fact, he’d recently sat across from a raging Sheela, absorbing her tirades with some amusement. “You are no longer welcome on the ranch,” he was told. No, they were going to physically wipe the series from existence.
First, Rajneeshpuram mayor Swami Krishna Diva (David Knapp) arranged for a tour of the downtown Portland newsroom to determine where the investigative team sat. When he returned with the information, Sheela allegedly recruited a woman named Ava Avalos who assembled a group to visit the office as uniformed cleaners and attach a device called the Thumper to Zaitz’s computer terminal, effectively erasing his hard drive. Fortunately, they were stopped by a night supervisor who didn’t recognize them as the usual crew. “We’re just new and given the wrong address,” explained the would-be saboteurs, who quickly made their exit.
“They came pretty close to ‘mission accomplished,’” Zaitz said.
By then, Rajneeshpuram was splintering. Reports emerged of plots to assassinate U.S. Attorney Charles H. Turner, then deep into an investigation of immigration fraud, and state Attorney General Dave Frohnmayer, who challenged the incorporation of Rajneeshpuram and was prosecuting sect members in multiple cases. Zaitz, apparently, was also a marked man. “For some reason I emerged as the focal point of their anger,” he said. “But it didn’t bother us or dissuade us (at the newspaper).”
A town exodus went down in September, beginning with Sheela, whose once-unquestioned power had ebbed. She left for Europe with her remaining disciples. Swami Krishna Deva resigned as mayor and would later testify against the Rajneeshees in exchange for a shorter sentence (he would serve two years in federal prison for his part in the commune’s immigration fraud).
The Bhagwan railed against these traitors and said he’d welcome an investigation. He soon joined a cast of seven in a 35-count indictment on immigration fraud charges and fled the ranch. He made it to Charlotte, North Carolina, before law enforcement officers caught up with him. Europe proved no sanctuary for his former most-trusted lieutenant; Ma Anand Sheela was arrested in Hausern, West Germany, on Oct. 28.
Rajneeshpuram was living on borrowed time. Its remaining residents wrestled with the inevitable. With the exception of a new mayor, Swami Prem Niren (sect attorney Philip Toelkes), the majority of its leaders were gone. The ranch was going under, the property returned to market. The Bhagwan had declared Rajneeshism dead; he and his followers burned 5,000 copies of “An Introduction to Bhagwan Sri Rajneesh and His Religion” in a raucous ceremony. The Oregon chapter, at least, was over. But, where to go next?
It was a savagely cold November, Graham Kislingbury remembered. He covered that year’s Civil War game, dubbed the “Ice Bowl,” where the Ducks roasted the Beavers 34-13 in a frosty, 18-degree Autzen Stadium.
Shannon Ryan was still at the ranch. Somehow he reached her by phone one day.
“You’ve never figured out why I kept communicating with you,” he told her. “It’s because five people from Burlingame died at Jonestown. I didn’t want to see that happen to you or anybody else here. I know you didn’t consider this a cult, but I did. This place was armed to the teeth with weapons. If you need money for a bus — or I can come pick you up if you need a place to stay —
“She thanked me, but declined the offer and said she would be OK,” he recalled.
Kislingbury caught up with Pat Ryan a few weeks ago. He asked about Shannon. She’s living in the Sacramento area now near three of her siblings, including Pat, who says Shannon's doing fine.
"We have a good relationship with her," Pat said. "We get together on birthdays and holidays. I think she appreciates having family around."
All comes back
When Les Zaitz’s old partner Jim Long retired in the mid-2000s, Les knew exactly what to give him. Ever the journalist, he picked up the phone and called around. Finally, he got what he needed and dialed a number.
A woman answered.
“Hello?”
“Hello,” Les said. “It’s Les.”
“Who?”
“Les Zaitz,” Les said. “From Oregon.”
A pause, then:
“LES!”
It had been years since they’d spoken, but this may have seemed an odd response from the former Ma Anand Sheela, even in surprise. There was no anger or rancor in her voice. “It’s like we’re long-lost friends,” Zaitz said.
Sheela was now Sheela Birnstiel and living in a small village near Zurich, Switzerland, where she moved in late 1988 after serving 29 months of a 20-year sentence in Dublin, California. She was running a pair of nursing homes, overseeing up to 34 patients. Although she and the Bhagwan had parted on less than amicable terms, and he had returned to his Pune ashram, where he’d died in 1990, she spoke of him reverently.
Les explained his proposal. His colleague Jim Long was retiring, and he hoped she’d send him a congratulatory letter. She was game, and came through. “Jim was convinced for a long time it was a gag,” Zaitz chuckled.
In the summer of 2010, he flew to Switzerland to interview her in person for a 25-year retrospective on Rajneeshpuram. Their previous meeting had taken place in more fraught climes: she considered him an interloper desperate to destroy what she’d built. She may have even wanted him six feet under.
The reunion was more convivial. Someone brought them water while they talked, a coincidental acknowledgment of old memories. Ever sharp, Sheela said, “It will be interesting to see if he will drink something in my house.”
“She was very gracious and warm,” Zaitz said. “’Sure,’ she said, ‘I’ll tell you everything you think you want to know.’
"We were far removed from those threats. I was genuinely interested in what she had become and deeply curious about what she would say about her time in Oregon. I knew my role, she knew hers. Neither of us took the roles personally. She wasn’t insulted by my questions. We were a couple of human beings going through this stage play. She never got intense, nor I with her.”
Time’s a funny beast. It can temper grudges and neutralize animosities.
It also has the benevolence to forget.
Rajneeshpuram once occupied center stage, consuming ink, devouring airwaves. Johnny Carson led his Burbank flock through a chorus of “Bye, Bye, Bhagwan,” set to the tune of “Bye, Bye, Blackbird.” People magazine ran shots of the Bhagwan waving from his private plane. Sheela’s discourses were bleeped across every talk show and news program — that is, when her live feed survived to that point. Nevertheless, they kept inviting her back. She made for great television, and television knew it. Kids from coast to coast passed Rajneeshee jokes in schoolyards. For the most part, Oregonians were embarrassed at these displays, that this sideshow represented their state to the culture at large.
Then, just as quickly, it was gone. Thankfully. Relievedly.
But, for better or worse, one generation’s nightmare feeds another’s fascination.
A ‘Wild, Wild’ side
There’s no shortage of Rajneeshpuram analyses in any medium, including a most excellent OPB “Oregon Experience” episode from 2012, but nothing’s renewed interest quite like “Wild, Wild Country,” a thrillingly binge-able six-episode docu-series that debuted March 16 on Netflix. Within days, Oregon-related Facebook pages were flooded with implorations for accounts on the commune-city. Had anyone met the Bhagwan or Sheela? Did anyone contract salmonella poisoning from salad bars in The Dalles? Did they really wear red? Were they really bad people?
Filmmakers Chapman and Maclain Way were looking for a project after the success of their 2014 documentary, “The Battered Bastards of Baseball.” That film told the uplifting if eventually infuriating story of the Portland Mavericks, an independent, Northwest-based minor-league ballclub owned by the Ways’ grandfather, actor Bing Russell, whose son, Kurt, occasionally suited up.
The Mavericks were scruffy in every sense, an anti-establishment amalgamation of novices, nobodies and the stray faded pro who nevertheless forged one of the most formidable batteries to ever take the field. They were so damn good, in fact, they guaranteed their own extinction, when the majors stepped in with a mysterious interest in re-establishing a minor-league team in Portland, and dismantled the Mavs completely.
Everyone had suggestions, directing them to assorted Oregon oddities. But a young archivist, Matt Cowan, at the Oregon Historical Society pitched the forgotten tale of Rajneeshpuram, rife with violence! Betrayal! Cults! Poison! Gurus! Drugs! Guns! Money! Sex! He had in his possession 250 hours of footage that covered it all.
Intrigued, the Way brothers began their own research and sought what resonated beyond the tawdry.
“We came across this really complex story,” Chapman Way said in a recent telephone interview. “What’s the difference between religions and cults, or religious rights and fear of the other? Immigration issues. Electoral mayhem. Voter fraud. The Second Amendment, where this peaceful group arms itself with assault rifles. We uncovered all of this thorny subject matter and realized this would be fascinating to dive into and tell over six-and-a-half hours.”
An especially thorny matter: convincing the story’s principals to participate. Historic curiosity is usually the province of outsiders far removed from its events. That’s not the case for the actual survivors: the Antelopians, the Rajneeshees, the former government officials who carry Wikipedia citations as memories and, in some cases, lingering scars.
“Our experience was that most of these people, people on both sides of this issue, were skeptical at first,” Way said. “It was traumatic for everyone involved. Once we started to get to know these subjects and spend time with them, I think they all felt it was an incredibly important story. It was something profound that happened in their lives and they didn’t want it to be forgotten. They all thought there were important lessons to take away from the story. Granted, all of those lessons were extremely different and contradictory, but we were really fascinated to give a platform to all of these people to share their journeys and truth.”
“It was interesting, because I never got the sense that anyone was ever intentionally spinning us,” Maclain Way added. “Everyone we spoke to genuinely believed the things they were saying, including Antelopians, who were saying, ‘This was a scary time in our lives. The Rajneeshees’ presence and arrival in Oregon severely impacted my life in a very negative way.’
"We got to know the ranchers, whether they be neighboring ranchers or Antelopians themselves. They would ask us questions like, ‘Do you know what it’s like to raise a family in Antelope, look out your window and see people dressed head-to-toe in red carrying semiautomatic AK-47s?’ For me, as someone who didn’t have to live through that — I was born after Rajneeshpuram — it would stop me in my tracks. God, I could only imagine how terrifying that would be.
“I would often ask Antelopians, ‘Where did the first sign of distrust or conflict arise?’ I don’t know if we were quite able to totally get into it in ‘Wild, Wild Country,’ but I think a lot of them felt they had been lied to by Sheela. When Sheela and those very early Rajneesh leaders came to Oregon and bought the Big Muddy Ranch, they weren’t very transparent about what their plans were. Granted, I think if I asked Sheela, she’d say, ‘Had I been transparent, everyone in Wasco and Jefferson County would have immediately mobilized against me and tried to shut down my plans for Rajneeshpuram.’”
Sheela makes a transfixing antagonist in “Wild, Wild Country.” Her first on-camera appearance is mildly startling, a reminder of the passage of time. Her short, dark hair has lengthened and faded to grandmotherly gray. Yet still she speaks with fiery intelligence and indomitable conviction, attributes that made her polarizing then and even now.
Her old footage can leave modern viewers conflicted. On one hand, she’s a woman that Americans — especially men — underestimated at their peril; she was a powerful adversary, unimpressed by bluster and immune to threats. She laughed at their bravado. On the other hand, she made some pretty alarming statements — her sotto-voce "I will paint their bulldozers with my blood" still resonates with me some 30 years later — and committed some rather despicable acts. Her newer interviews find her just as compelling and divisive.
“Sheela is just as defiant and entrenched in her beliefs,” Chapman said. “It was fascinating to hear the story from her perspective. She very much feels this is a story of religious prejudice and bigotry, and that she and her group were pushed to commit these actions to defend her master and her community. She doesn’t regret anything she did. She’s not apologetic for anything she did. She very much feels she was in the right in how Rajneeshees conducted themselves in Eastern Oregon during the ’80s.”
For those of us who were children during the Rajneesh occupation, it’s difficult to reconcile our memories, which were likely influenced by what we were told and shown, with the same information we must now process as adults with life experience.
“Wild, Wild Country” asks that we reconsider our grasp of right and wrong, appending a “but” to every argument. Xenophobia played an ugly role, but the Antelopians' fear of being overwhelmed was real. The Rajneeshees were a peaceful people, but despite their talk of enlightenment and the “new man,” they carried weapons and showed their Western cracks by being petty, superior, catty and vindictive. This extends to the Bhagwan himself, who emerged from a vow of silence to castigate his former secretary as a “bitch” in a speech better suited to high-school taunts.
And how much can we separate their crimes from their dogma and some of the worthwhile values they espoused? How much did the Bhagwan actually believe? How aware was he of what happened at the ranch? Also, what if the state had left them alone? What if they’d all broken bread over negotiations, each side willing to listen?
According to the Ways, that uncertainty is by design.
“Chap and I and our producer Julie (Juliana Lembi) and editor Neil (Meiklejohn) would have these hour-long conversations on who’s telling you the truth,” Maclain Way said. “Who’s reliable? Who’s unreliable?
"What I’m most proud of about ‘Wild, Wild Country’ is that if you’re coming to this story for the first time, which I think is most people, at one point or another, you’re probably going to take a side, whether you believe the Rajneeshees were victims of religious persecution, or whether you believe the Antelopians were victims of a town takeover, or if you believe the Rajneeshees were brainwashed cult members, or if you believe neighboring ranchers out in Eastern Oregon are redneck bigots. Once you take a position, hopefully, 10 or 15 minutes later in the series, you question that position. Regardless of what your takeaway was, I hope it encourages people to examine the positions they took at one time or another.”
One more story
It had been more than 20 years since Rob Blickensderfer kayaked down the John Day River, watching the Rajneeshees behind their fence. Time passed for everyone. Susie Reid’s children grew up. Her husband, Mark, passed away in 2001. At some point she and Rob had met and gotten together.
Rob’s son John was living in Marin County. There he met a woman named Debbie Harlan, who called herself Nandano. She was a massage therapist and co-owner of Shibui Gardens, an outdoor spa in San Anselmo. They were in love but never got married. “Both were far out,” Rob said. “Not quite hippies, but close.”
But Nandano got sick. Breast cancer. And in July 2008, she died.
Rob and Susie went down for the service, held in a mansion on a hill. Real ritzy, great views, Rob said. They walked into a massive celebration, arms from wall-to-wall, bodies dancing, voices chanting. Tribal drums pulsed through the room. Someone had prepared a magnificent feast. It was a truly incredible sight. Who were all these people? They knew Nandano from the ranch. Rob and Susie kept hearing those words: the ranch. The ranch. All the great times they had at the ranch.
“Do they mean the Rajneeshee place?” Susie asked John later.
“Yeah,” John replied. “That was it.”
“John,” Susie said with a smile. “You don’t know about me, do you?”
She told him the story of her adventure at the Portage Inn. The crouton that sidelined her son for two weeks. Fighting her body while driving home. She joked that she was having second thoughts about partaking in the service’s potluck dinner. “They poisoned me,” she said and they laughed. But they were all having such a nice time, so she swore him to secrecy.
It didn’t last. Within minutes, as Susie recalled, she was approached by a woman in a turban and white robe. She looked stricken. “John told me what happened,” the woman said. “I’m so sorry. We didn’t know what was going on.”
“She was apologetic,” Rob added. “Others were too. The owner of the house had been at Rajneeshpuram. We learned that a major number of Rajneeshees had settled in Marin County.”
Despite the Bhagwan’s earlier proclamation, Rajneeshism didn’t die. Not even he could kill it. When he left this world in 1990, he became a principle, a guiding light. Osho, a high priest. His Pune ashram, now overseen by the Osho International Foundation, is active. Factions remain all over the world in physical and digital form. In fact, some of the figures interviewed in “Wild, Wild Country” remain believers. They’ve long since distanced themselves from the violent actions carried out in Oregon, however. That isn’t them. That isn’t what they teach.
In retrospect, Graham Kislingbury didn’t have a problem with what the Rajneeshees preached. He wasn’t anti-Rajneeshee at all; in fact, he disliked the organizations that pinned “Bag the Bhagwan” stickers to cars or damned the freaks ululating in the hills.
“A lot of people came for enlightenment and all the other things they talk about,” he said. “You have freedom of religion. You can think what you want to think. But when you talk about murder, when you talk about violence, when you talk about fraud, abuse — those things cross the line. If they had done — and the same with Jonestown — what they’d set out to do, without taking over the town or feeling they had to, being more neighborly, that could have worked. But they were human beings, and they didn’t have the structures and safeguards in place to prevent all that stuff from happening.”
Epilogue
Nov. 2, 2001. After a long car ride, the reporter and photographer pull down Muddy Road. The reporter's been here before, but that was a very long time ago.
He spots what was once an observation post. It’s empty now. No more signs for the Awakened One.
A number of structures are missing or serve other purposes. Some were destroyed by a voracious fire in the summer of '96. A former hotel contains a series of cabins. Rock-climbing walls, basketball courts, a skatepark and more inhabit the space where a meditation center stood. The two men are driving down the same road where one witnessed a passing Rolls Royce, carrying a passenger now 10 years dead.
Newer buildings have risen. A sports center. The Round Up Room. The property veritably bursts with life, even at 11:45 p.m. Singing, dancing, praise. Which all serve other purposes, too.
The kids here know it as Wildhorse Canyon (now the Washington Family Ranch), Young Life’s 1,200-acre Christian youth camp. But the adults remember it as Rajneeshpuram.
Graham Kislingbury doesn’t pay a dime for the tour today. He asks questions about the extant buildings and the irrigation systems the Rajneeshees left behind. “They did a good job,” maintenance technician Brian Anderson tells him. The infrastructure is solid. Most everything is in good working order.
Do Rajneeshees ever visit? Oh, yes. They’re treated with respect and shown what they’ve come to see. “We don’t cast judgment on what happened,” Kislingbury’s told.
The next morning, Kislingbury and photographer Mark Ylen stop in Antelope, which became Antelope again in late 1985, in a vote decided by both original residents and remaining Rajneeshees. They check in to the Antelope Store & Cafe, which used to be the Zorba the Buddha Restaurant, which used to be the Antelope Store & Cafe. Locals have no trouble with the current occupants of the old Muddy Ranch. And time has softened their perspective on its previous stewards — somewhat.
“There were some highly intelligent people down there,” says café co-owner Maryann Hore. “It amazes me how so many intelligent people can get involved in a group that was so corrupt.”
Antelope’s population has dipped since that trip, from 60 to an estimated 48. The café’s been closed for nearly four years; negotiations are underway to reopen it this summer.
A derelict building slumps further down Main Street. Behind it: a post office, with Wallace Street separating it from a flagpole on the other side. At the flagpole’s base is fastened a plaque, the only physical acknowledgment of the town’s past troubles. It reads: “Dedicated to those of this community who throughout the Rajneesh invasion and occupation of 1981-85 remained, resisted and remembered,” an old memory, faded no longer, hiding in plain sight.
