Beyond the numbers: A look at COVID-19 rates across Linn and Benton

Linn and Benton County are about 60 miles apart from edge to edge but intermingle nearly everything else in between. Jobs, schooling, shopping and services engage residents from both counties on a daily basis, and the bridges over the Willamette River are consistently crowded with the overlapping populations.
And while the counties share resources and opportunity, they maintain differences from industry to demographics.
In March, a new difference appeared.
As agencies began reporting the number of COVID-19 cases across the state, Oregon counties saw their totals differ widely — skyrocketing in some places and remaining at zero in others, like Wheeler County.
Linn and Benton, connected in so many ways, saw a divergence in their numbers as well — since the beginning of the pandemic, Linn has consistently outpaced Benton.
Between Aug. 9 and Aug. 16, for instance, Linn County saw 62 new cases of the virus. Benton County saw 18. As of Thursday, Linn County has reported 350 cases and 12 deaths while Benton County has recorded 194 cases and six deaths.
While the numbers may appear to tell one story, the disparities can be traced back to differences between the counties that were at play long before the pandemic and the nature of the two counties' response to the virus.
"If food processors could take food home with them to process or the students were back at Oregon State University, the numbers would be very different, I think," said Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker.
The counties' populations differ by about 36,000 residents, and Benton County's 2019 count includes students attending OSU. But the pandemic has closed campus for the most part and moved classes online (at least for now), meaning that thousands of students who normally bunk on campus are no longer coming from out of state or around Oregon to call Corvallis home.
"I think when OSU opens, we will see the numbers change," Tucker said. (University officials have announced plans to resume limited in-person instruction for fall term.)
How the virus shapes workplaces and is discovered in the community to begin with are also contributing factors to the difference in numbers, according to health officials in both counties.
"The Benton County work force includes a much higher proportion of people who can and do work remotely in white collar jobs than does Linn County's work force," said Interim Health Department Co-Director Charlie Fautin. "People doing white-collar education, technology, research and similar jobs have many more options and opportunities to self-isolate and protect themselves," he added. "The result is that these people are very likely to have many, many fewer daily interactions with people outside of their households and have more opportunities to self-isolate and protect themselves and their families."
Jobs centered in service, labor, construction and retail, Fautin said, don't have the luxury of working from home and place employees out in the public, interacting with more people during the day, which causes an increased risk of contracting the virus.
"People at OSU are being paid salaries and staying home," Tucker said. "They can't go to work, and when you scale that out to HP and all of those other businesses, you see more people working from home in Benton County."
The largest outbreaks in Linn County can be traced back to workplaces. National Frozen Foods had an outbreak that saw cases impacting at least 41 people. The plant was shut down in April for a deep cleaning, but cases continued to emerge in May. The Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home in Lebanon was also the site of at least 38 cases and more than half a dozen deaths.
The difference in the counties' testing programs can be traced back to the veterans home in Lebanon as well.
Every staff member and resident was tested, part of a strategy by the Linn County Board of Commissioners to expand testing efforts to root out possible outbreak sites before outbreaks occur.
"We're testing congregate sites, entire factories, farmers, we're doing focused testing where you should be looking for outbreaks," Tucker said. "We have not been surveying the general public, whereas Benton County has OSU students walking neighborhoods and testing randomly."
According to Linn County Health Department Administrator Todd Noble, asymptomatic cases — which can still spread the virus — can't currently be tested under standard testing protocols in all counties in the state. Patients need to show at least two of the COVID-19 symptoms and have a prescription from their doctor. But in Linn County, individuals without symptoms are being tested if they are in any of the sites where outbreaks are likely to occur and are therefore being discovered and asked to quarantine to stem the spread.
"Our commissioners," Noble said, "have put in a ton of effort to purchase tests, and we as a county have been the only county being proactive back in April, ahead of every county and ahead of the governor."
Noble said he looks at the hospitalization rate across counties, and currently the hospitals in Lebanon and Albany do not have a patient diagnosed with COVID-19. And he noted that, despite the uptick in cases statewide, Oregon is still faring better than neighboring states and others across the country that have seen thousands of deaths per day from the virus.
"When I look at the numbers and the makeup of these counties," Tucker added, "I think it has a lot to do with what's going on. And, as a region, we're still better than most states."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.