Beware of coronavirus scammers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scammers, fraudsters and price gougers are preying on Oregonians, capitalizing on their concerns about coronavirus.

“There are no known cures or vaccines — yet — for COVID-19. So anyone trying to sell you one is lying,” Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said. “And as for any money that you may eventually get from the federal government, and we hope you will, please be careful because scammers are already scheming on how to intercept all or some of that money.”

Rosenblum and Gov. Kate Brown spoke during a conference call this week with Oregon members of AARP, which had received more than 500 calls on its price-gouging hotline.

“Exploiting the public’s fear for profit will not be tolerated,” Rosenblum said.

Brown this week extended her executive order declaring an abnormal market disruption due to COVID-19. The order authorizes legal action against wholesalers and merchants who provide “essential consumer goods or services for an amount that represents an unconscionably excessive price,” such as at least 15% above the normal price.

Rosenblum said the only other time she could recall the regulation being invoked was during Salem’s water crisis two years ago, when some sellers jacked up prices for bottled water.