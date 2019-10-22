Oregon State University is noting the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall with a special exhibit.
The Little Gallery in Kidder Hall is hosting “Beyond the Wall,” a recreation of a 2017 artwork by German artist Stefan Roloff.
Roloff’s original work was a 229-meter panorama that combined still images from video footage of the border area near the wall with silhouettes of East German residents. The piece debuted at the Berlin Wall, which fell Nov. 9, 1989.
Roloff will be on hand Monday for a reception (see information box for information). He will speak about his experience growing up in West Berlin and how it influence his life and art. Footage from the 2017 exhibit will be shown at the reception.
Roloff has adapted the exhibit to the space in the Little Gallery. The gallery walls will be wallpapered with images and silhouettes.
The exhibit runs through Dec. 13. It is sponsored by OSU’s School of Language, Culture and Society with support from the German Embassy in Washington, D.C. Also assisting were OSU’s School of History Philosophy and Religion. School of Writing, Literature and Film and its Center for Humanities.