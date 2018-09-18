Benton County Sheriff Scott Jackson got a pay raise on Tuesday.
The Benton County Board of Commissioners voted 3-0 at its regular biweekly meeting to bump up Jackson’s salary by 2 percent, or $2,347 a year.
The decision, which is retroactive to the start of the fiscal year on July 1, increases the sheriff’s annual pay from $117,346 to $119,693, plus benefits. It also ensures that Jackson continues to make more than his top subordinate, Undersheriff Greg Ridler, who currently earns $116,184 a year.
Jackson has been sheriff since 2013, when the longtime Benton County Jail commander was appointed to fill out the unexpired term of his predecessor, Diana Simpson. He was elected to a full four-year term in 2014 and was re-elected in May of this year, running unopposed both times.
Earlier this summer, the commissioners themselves got a 2 percent pay hike by a 3-0 vote of the citizen members of the Benton County Budget Commission. (The commissioners are part of the commission but do not vote on matters regarding their own compensation.)
That brought the yearly pay for a Benton County commissioner to $85,668 for a first-term board member, $90,817 for a second-term commissioner and $95,952 for those in their third term and beyond.
The commissioners also approved a 2.8 percent increase in the salary range for managers and other employees not represented by a union.
The decision was based on a 2.8 percent increase in the Employment Cost Index, a survey of wage and benefit costs conducted by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The county uses the index as a benchmark for setting pay ranges.
Tracy Martineau, the county’s human resources director, told the commissioners the change would only impact the salaries of two current employees but would position the county to stay competitive for future hires.
“This is to keep pace with the market,” she said.
Finally, the commissioners voted 3-0 after a brief public hearing to amend the budget to reflect nearly $2 million in additional revenue anticipated for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
Financial analyst Jennifer Ryun told the board the county will be receiving just over $1.9 million from a variety of sources, including increased interest earnings on county investments, state marijuana tax payments, and increased Medicaid funding and patient revenue at county health clinics and a new dental clinic.
The additional funding will support the hiring of 7.5 full-time-equivalent positions, most or all of them in the Health Department. New hires will include one full-time employee and two part-time workers for the new dental clinic at the main community health center in Corvallis, an addictions navigator, a systems analyst, a panel manager whose time will be split between the Alsea and Monroe clinics, and a full-time case manager for the East Linn Health Center in Sweet Home.
County Administrator Joe Kerby told the commissioners he considers the new jobs a productive use of county resources.
“From everything we can tell, this is a wise investment,” he said.