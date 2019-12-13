Benton sheriff determines threat against Philomath school a hoax

The Benton County Sheriff's Office announced Friday morning that it had investigated a threat of an attack against Philomath High School and concluded the source was a hoax.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, a PHS student's Facebook account was used to make a threat against the school Thursday night, but computer forensics detectives determined that the student's account was hacked. Overnight detectives traced the source of the hack to Colorado, where officials interviewed a 16-year-old male. The minor reportedly admitted making the threat as a Friday the 13th prank.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The school is open today and both Philomath Police Department and BCSO will have extra presence there this morning.

“It is unfortunate that such an event has touched our community,” PHS principal Mike Bussard said in the release. “Rest assured our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community at large.”

BCSO said in its news release that it takes threats such as these seriously and pulled in outside resources to speed its investigation.

Anthony Rimel covers education and crime in Benton County and weekend events across the Mid-Valley. He can be reached at anthony.rimel@lee.net or 541-812-6091.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1