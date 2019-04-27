The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is asking county property owners to report damages from this month’s flooding to the office.
In an announcement sent out on Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said the information, even with light damage, is useful in seeking federal assistance the county might be eligible for. Property owners can report damage online at https://form.jotform.com/91127260789968.
The department also asked people who live in a flood plain or have National Flood Insurance Program coverage to contact Benton County’s flood plain manager, Toby Lewis, at 541-766-6819.
A call on Friday to the emergency manager with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office asking if Linn property owners should report damage to that office was not immediately returned.