The Benton County Sheriff's Office arrested seven men for commercial sex solicitation Wednesday and Thursday as part of a sting operation.
The arrested include Andrew Michael Laframboise, 32, of Aumsville; David John Paoletti, 45, of Corvallis; Dieter Welte, 39, of Eugene; John Jerry De Jong, 72, of Corvallis; Khalifa M Alhammadi, 20, of Corvallis; Liu Xiaosong, 38, of Corvallis; and Wesley Burnett, 38, of Albany.
Each faces a single charge of commercial sex solicitation, jail rosters show. The men were all cited and released.
In a press release, the Sheriff’s Office said the men offered to pay a fictitious woman aged 18 to 24 for sex in response to an advertisement posted online this week by detectives. Although over 100 people responded to the account, the men charged in the case also showed up to a Corvallis hotel where they were arrested.
The Sheriff’s Office ran a similar operation in February 2018, which led to the arrest of 10 men for commercial sexual solicitation. Court records show seven of those men pleaded guilty, two entered diversion programs and one pleaded no contest.
De Jong was among those arrested in the 2018 sting and pleaded guilty. He received six months of probation and 40 hours of community service in that case.