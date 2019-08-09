Updated 7:46 p.m.:
A Benton County road worker was killed Friday afternoon when the piece of heavy equipment he was operating went off the road and rolled down a hill, Sheriff Scott Jackson said.
Peter Neuman was working on a paving project on Hells Canyon Road in the vicinity of Starr Creek Road, in a rural part of the county west of William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge, when the incident occurred at about 12:30 p.m.
No additional details about the circumstances of the accident were available Friday.
“It’s still under investigation,” Sgt. Dave Iverson said. “We’re still trying to figure out exactly what the cause was.”
Neuman, whose age was not available on Friday, had been a Benton County employee since 2001.
In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, the Monroe Rural Fire Protection District and Corvallis Fire Department responded to the scene.
Investigators from Oregon OSHA also were working to determine what led to the accident.