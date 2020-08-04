Benton revises coronavirus forecast

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Benton County has revised its projections of the public health impacts of COVID-19 based on an updated set of assumptions, and the future is looking a little less bleak.

In late May, Health Department data analyst Peter Banwarth, in a presentation to the Benton County Board of Commissioners, painted a fairly grim picture of the likely course of the disease given three different scenarios based on varying levels of public health intervention and public cooperation.

The best we could hope for, he told the commissioners, would be 50 additional deaths from COVID-19 over the next 12 months while the worst-case scenario would be 160 coronavirus fatalities. (To put that in perspective, the county has so far recorded a total of 160 cases of COVID-19 and six deaths from the disease since the pandemic began.)

On Tuesday, Banwarth provided a new set of computer-modeled projections based on some revised assumptions.

The model includes a current baseline county population of 65,000 people, down from the pre-COVID level of 93,000, primarily because Oregon State University is out of session and many students, faculty and staff have left the county. The model further supposes that 15,000 people will return to the area on Sept. 21, when OSU is set to reopen, of whom 15 or so can be assumed to be infected with the coronavirus.