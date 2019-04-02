Public transportation in Benton County is about to get an $8.2 million boost, thanks to an infusion of state spending that was included as part of a massive transportation package approved by the 2017 Legislature.
The money is coming in two chunks from the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund, or STIF, which generates revenue through a new payroll tax of 1/10 of 1 percent.
The county will be getting $4 million in “formula” funding for a set of projects recommended by a county advisory committee and $4.2 million in so-called “discretionary” funding for another set of projects chosen by the Oregon Department of Transportation.
And there could be up to $1.2 million in additional formula funding available if the new payroll tax generates more revenue than expected.
It all adds up to more buses, expanded service and additional capacity for local and regional transit systems in Benton County.
The Benton County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to hold a formal vote at its April 16 meeting on the $4 million list of “formula” projects recommended by the Benton County STIF Advisory Committee.
But the commissioners expressed solid support for the project list during a presentation by several committee members at their work session on Tuesday.
“This looks like a good list,” Commissioner Xan Augerot told the group.
“I’m impressed that you were able to get that much into the money (that was allocated).”
Among the 19 “formula” projects on the list are:
• A $1.9 million enhancement of the Corvallis Transit System that will add Sunday service on all regular routes, extended weekday and Saturday service on most routes and expanded routes to serve downtown and provide a crosstown service.
• $264,000 for a new bus and $156,000 toward service expansion for the Linn-Benton Loop.
• $202,000 for a new support position at the Corvallis Transit System.
• $550,000 to expand the bus garage for CTS and the Philomath Connection.
• $120,000 for a new computer-aided dispatch system for county buses.
• $75,000 toward an Albany Transit System bus to serve North Albany residents.
There is also a "wish list" of nine more projects that could be funded if the tax generates 30 percent more funding than currently anticipated.
(For a full list of funding for Benton County "formula" projects, see the table that appears with the online version of this story at www.gazettetimes.com.)
Advisory committee member Lisa Scherf, the transportation services supervisor for the city of Corvallis, said it’s possible that some of that funding will come through, although getting all of it would be a long shot.
"I'm not sure many of us think the 130 percent list is going to come to fruition," she said.
The initial round of STIF funding runs through mid-2021. A second round will be allocated for the 2021-23 biennium, with more to come every two years after that.
The commissioners also signed off on a second set of projects forwarded by the Oregon Department of Transportation. Those will be funded by $4.2 million in so-called "discretionary" STIF money, which includes a local matching requirement of 10 to 20 percent per project.
Discretionary projects include a new bus for the Corvallis Transit System, a new bus for the Philomath Connection, a new bus for the Linn-Benton Loop and service and an expansion of the Coast to Valley bus service.
Also on the list is a feasibility study for a transit service on Highway 99W between Junction City and McMinnville, several projects aimed at making it easier for riders to plan trips and make connections between the various transit services in the region, and a new bus for the Central Oregon Breeze, which runs between Bend and Portland but could add a Bend-Corvallis run in the future.