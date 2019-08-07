The Benton County Sheriff's Office rescued three adults from the Willamette River on Tuesday night after they were stranded on a log.
According to Undersheriff Greg Ridler, deputies responded at around 5:20 p.m. to a call about three women on a log near Truax Island near Corvallis. He said they had been rafting and got stuck under it. Despite having life jackets, he added, the women were not wearing them and became stranded. Marine deputies used a boat to bring them to shore.
Ridler said the current made the rescue challenging, but there were no injuries. He added that the incident serves as a reminder that people need to be prepared when on the water.
"An inflatable raft is not adequate protection," he said. "It appears to be a slow-moving river and safe, but it is cold and fast, and people need to take precautions."
Ridler also stressed the importance of life jackets.
"It's a simple precaution that could save your life if things go wrong," he said.