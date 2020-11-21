 Skip to main content
Benton, Linn local government meetings
Here is a look at local government meetings planned for the coming days.c The list is short because of the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

Tuesday

• The Benton County Board of Commissioners meets remotely at 9 a.m. To participate go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/812636077 or call 1-872-240-3212 and use the access code 812-636-077#. The meeting also will be livestreamed at http://facebook.com/BentonCoGov. On the agenda is a public hearing on a supplemental budget resolution.

• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave., Albany. Because of coronavirus social distancing guidelines there is limited seating available in the meeting room. To participate via teleconference hookup call 541-704-3002 and use the pin 8442. Commissioners will deliberate on an application by Northrock to double the size of its quarry near Lyons to 40 acres.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

