Benton, Linn local government meetings

Here is a look at other local government meetings happening in the coming days.
Monday
• The Albany Transient Lodging Tax Advisory Committee meets remotely at 9 a.m. To participate go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/457564221 or call 1-646-749-3112 and use the access code: 457-564-221. On the agenda is a review of transient lodging tax revenue and expenditures.
• The Philomath City Council meets via video conference at 7 p.m. To participate in the Zoom video conference go to https://tinyurl.com/ with the meeting ID of 206-550-7670 and the password Philomath or call 1-312-626-6799 with a meeting ID of 492443.
The agenda includes a public hearing on a proposed city charter change that would lead to staggered four-year terms for councilors. All six councilors plus the mayor are currently elected on the same ballot every two years. If the council approves the changes they would to to the voters.
The council will also discuss and consider adoption of a cybersecurity policy and approve and allocate the fiscal year 2020-21 city budget and elect to receive state revenue sharing. Councilor and staff reports are also on the agenda.
Citizens who would like to sign up to speak can call (541-929-6148) or email (ruth.post@philomathoregon.gov) the city recorder no later than 4 p.m. Also, written comments can be submitted through email or delivered to the City Hall drop box and will be included if received by noon Monday.
The city’s Urban Renewal Agency also meets and will consider resolutions adopting the 2020-21 Urban Renewal Agency budget.
Tuesday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will hold a work session via videoconferencing at 9 a.m. Due to coronavirus precautions, the public will not be permitted to attend in person but can monitor the proceedings online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/961737333 or http://facebook.com/BentonCoGov. The public can also listen to the meeting over the phone by calling 872-240-3311 and entering access code 961-737-333#.
The agenda will include presentations on renewable natural gas, economic development, floodplain mapping, the Mental Health, Addictions and Developmental Disabilities Advisory Committee, insurance renewals and the Corvallis/Benton County emergency operations center.
• The Albany Public Library Board meets remotely at 5:15 p.m. To participate see the Microsoft team meetings link on the city website.
• The Albany Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board meets remotely at 7 p.m. To participate go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/973471389 or call 1-872-240-3412 and use the meeting ID 973-471-389. Board members are scheduled to introduce a new member and receive updates on current project.
• The Albany Human Relations Commission meets remotely at 7 p.m. To participate go to https://gotomeeting.com/join/848140045 or call 1-786-535-3211 and use the access code 848140045.
Wednesday
• The Albany City Council meets remotely at 7:15 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/ccm or call 1-646-749-3129 and use the access code: 491-970-829. On the agenda is a public hearing on an appeal of a Landmarks Commission ruling denying an application for a mixed-use development at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Calapooia Street in the Monteith Historic District.
Thursday
• The city of Corvallis will hold its weekly noon briefing on coronavirus activities and the city/Benton County emergency operations center. The remote meeting can be viewed at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8060482767511527951. On hand will be City Manager Mark Shepard, Kate Porsche of the Economic Development Office, Community Development Director Paul Bilotta and Corvallis Fire Department emergency planner Dave Busby.
