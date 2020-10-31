Benton, Linn local government meetings

Here is a look at local government meetings planned for the coming days:
Monday
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW 4th Ave. Because of social distancing there is limited seating available to the public. Community members also can participate by calling 541-704-3002 and using the pin number 8442.
On the agenda are resolutions and orders involving the Health Department, the Albany-Millersburg Economic Development Corporation, the Juvenile Department and the Treasurer’s Office.
• The Albany Traffic Safety Commission meets remotely at 10 a.m. to discuss traffic calming and a safe routes to school grant. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/pwquotes/tsc or call 1-312-757-3121, then enter: 430-417-613.
• The Albany City Council meets at 4 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/ccm or call 1-646-749-3129 and use the access code 491-970-829. Councilors are scheduled to hold a second reading on an ordinance on comprehensive plan amendments, hear a presentation on community development block grant CAREs Act funding, hear a report on financial risk management and investment policies and act on a recommendation of the city’s Traffic Safety Commission
• The Corvallis City Council meets remotely at 6 p.m. To participate go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5171384026637297936. The meeting also will be broadcast live on Comcast Channel 21.
On the agenda is the introduction of new Parks and Recreation Director Meredith Petit, a public hearing on an appeal of a director’s decision to deny the request from developers of the Brooklane Heights development to exclude a multi use path from their plans, select a planning commissioner and receive the city’s latest greenhouse gas inventory.
Tuesday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners meets remotely in a 9 a.m. work session. To participate go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/978822061 or call 1-571- 317-3122 and use the access code 978-822-06-061# or livestream it at http://facebook.com/BentonCoGov. On the agenda are an emergency operations update, a supplemental budget discussion and an update on CARES Act funding.
Wednesday
• The Albany Landmarks Commission meets remotely at 6 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/landmarks or call 1-408-650-3123 and use the access code 368-235-021. On the agenda is a public hearing on exterior alterations proposed for property at 724 Lyon St. SW.
• The Corvallis Planning Commission meets remotely at 6:30 p.m. To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6966621532803195150. Commissioners are scheduled to participate in a work session on land development code and comprehensive plan amendments for annexations.
Thursday
• The Corvallis City Council meets remotely in a 4 p.m. work session. To participate to to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2566597000214180876. On the agenda is a discussion of the 2021-25 strategic operational plan. At 6 p.m. the council will reconvene as the city’s urban renewal agency and review the urban renewal plan and procedures. The remote link to the urban renewal discussion is https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/207436473280200463.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
