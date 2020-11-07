 Skip to main content
Benton, Linn local government meetings
BENTON, LINN GOVERNMENT MEETINGS

Benton, Linn local government meetings

  • Updated
housing- HB 2001 08

Large lots such as this one north of Corvallis High School are zoned RS-3.5, which means only single-family homes are allowed. Under HB 2001, passed earlier this year by the Legislature, makes it easier to build duplexes and town homes in such zones. Corvallis councilors and planning commissioners will discuss the requirement Tuesday.

 Jim Day

Here is a look at local government meetings set for the coming days:

Monday

• The Albany Planning Commission meets remotely at 5:15 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/pc or call 1-571-317-3122 and use the access code 498-239-709. On the agenda is a public hearing on a request to modify the plans for the Henshaw Farm 226-lot subdivision at 6150 Columbus St. SE.

Tuesday

• The Corvallis City Council and Planning Commission will hold a joint work session at 4 p.m. To participate to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8646636817285303309. On the agenda is a discussion of House Bill 2001 and “middle housing.” HB 2001, passed by the Oregon Legislature in 2019, requiring cities to allow more types of housing — such as duplexes, triplexes and cottage clusters — in neighborhoods that previously were limited to single-family units.

Wednesday

• The Corvallis Historic Resources Commission meets remotely at 6:30 p.m. To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3030727246441988620.Three public hearings are scheduled. Commissioners will review applications for a deck at the Glen and Margaret Ware House at 303 NW 30th St., window replacements at the Weigand Hall pilot plant at Oregon State University and façade work at the Rennie-Smith Building, 255 SW Madison Ave.

jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

