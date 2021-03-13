Benton, Linn local government meetings

Here is a look at local government meetings in the coming days:
Monday
• The Albany Community Development Commission meets remotely at noon. To monitor the session go to https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/cdc or call 1-669-224-3412 and use the access code 145-989-837. On the agenda are application considerations and funding recommendations.
• The Corvallis City Council meets remotely at 6 p.m. To monitor the session register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6903032379619061263 or watch the meeting live on Comcast Cable Channel 21. The meeting opens with a public hearing on the city’s Community Development Block Grant action plan and the coronavirus funding allocations.
Also on the agenda are a review of the council’s code of conduct and discussion of possible ballot titles and explanatory statements for city charter amendments on the November ballot.
• The Philomath Planning Commission meets remotely at 6 p.m. Residents can watch the live feed of the meeting on the city's public Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cityofphilomath. No Facebook account or login is required to access the page. On the agenda are public hearings on code updates on RV parks, building materials, housing needs, economic opportunities and Main Street planning.
• The Benton County Historic Resources Commission meets remotely at 6:30 to discuss a proposal for a new roof for the Willamette Community and Grange Hall in Greenberry. To monitor the session go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/687891037 or call 1-872-240-3412 and use the access Code: 687-891-037.
Tuesday
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. in Albany. The meeting will feature reports and resolutions involving the Health Department and the Road Department. Because of social distancing protocols there is limited seating in the room. The meeting also can be monitored by calling 541-704-3002 and using pin number 8442.
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners meets remotely at 9 a.m. No agenda was available at presstime. Residents can watch the livestream at http://facebook.com/BentonCoGov.
• The Philomath Inclusivity Committee meets remotely at 6 p.m. Residents can watch the live feed of the meeting on the City's public Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cityofphilomath. No Facebook account or login is required to access the page. On the agenda are discussions of volunteer organization opportunities, identifying budget needs, draft resolutions on tribes and a review of the city’s strategic plan.
Wednesday
• The Central Albany Revitalization Area (CARA) Advisory Board meets remotely at 5:15 p.m. To monitor the meeting go to https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/cara or call 1-224-501-3412 and use the access code 785-552-253. On the agenda are partnership requests from Ist Hand Seconds and Natty Dresser. The Albany Revitalization Agency (ARA) meets immediately following the CARA session. The agenda and access links are the same as the CARA meeting.
Thursday
• The Corvallis Housing and Community Development Advisory Board meets remotely at 3 p.m. to make recommendations on Community Development Block Grant capital fund allocations and human services fund allocations. To monitor the session go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5674286354915704076.
• The Philomath Public Works Committee meets remotely at 3 p.m. Residents can watch the live feed of the meeting on the city's public Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cityofphilomath. No Facebook account or login is required to access the page. On the agenda are discussions on safe routes to school, information sharing with the Park Advisory Board, the water treatment plant and the costs of replacing all 1952-era sewer pipes.
• The Corvallis City Council meets remotely in a 4 p.m. work session to discuss the water master plan update and undergo training with the city attorney. To monitor the meeting to go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3059890695796249870.
