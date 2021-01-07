 Skip to main content
Benton, Linn leaders react to D.C. riot
Benton, Linn leaders react to D.C. riot

Benton County and Linn County leaders have signed on to a statement criticizing Wednesday’s protests in Washington, D.C., that culminated in the breaching of the Capitol during congressional action to certify the presidential election.

Five people died in the incident and approximately 60 were arrested. The march on the Capitol followed a “Save America” rally nearby that featured President Donald Trump.

After a six-hour hiatus caused by the rioters Congress reconvened and rejected the final objections to the balloting at about 3:40 a.m. D.C. time Thursday. Democrat Joe Biden will be inaugurated Jan. 20.

A smaller protest was held in Salem.

“We, Benton and Linn County community leaders & local elected officials, stand united in this statement in condemning by the strongest terms these acts of domestic terrorism that were witnessed in Salem and Washington DC Capitol buildings,” read the statement in part.

Approximately 60 individuals had signed on in support of the statement as of mid-afternoon. Among those offering their support were Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II, Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber, Democratic state legislators Dan Rayfield (House District 16) and Sara Gelser (Senate District 8), all three Benton County commissioners and top school officials in Corvallis and Albany.

State Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, Republican from District 15 and Republican Linn County Commissioner issued strong statements criticizing Wednesday’s incident, but they have not signed off on the statement.

Here is a sampling of community comments:

Traber: “I think the statement covers a lot of ground. My simple comment: I am dismayed and disgusted by what the president wrought. However, I see hope that, after the Capitol was cleared, Congress continued to complete its business. The institutions of our democracy prevailed.”

Nancy Wyse, Benton County commissioner: “I would add that while the events were shocking, I can’t say I’m surprised that it happened. I am deeply saddened by the political divide affecting our nation, especially since it seems to get worse month after month.”

Boshart Davis: “Violence is wrong. Attacking government buildings is wrong. Attacking private property is wrong. What I’m hearing from my constituents, the overwhelming response, is sadness (at) what they are seeing. My thought is that we have a lot of work to do. We are all on the same page on this issue.”

Nyquist: “The loss of life yesterday in D.C. is a tragedy. Anyone who committed direct acts of violence against others or property crimes must be held accountable by our legal system.”

The main outreach on the statement was handled by Sami Al-Abdrabbuh, chair of the Corvallis School Board, his vice chair Sarah Finger McDonald, Benton County Democrats chair Taryn Bazuto and Linn County Democrats chair Jerred Taylor. The group contacted individuals via text messaging, emails and phone calls.

“We’ve got to make sure that we speak up,” said Al-Abdrabbuh of the effort. “We can’t stay quiet. This is not OK. We have seen this in other parts of the world. These are not American values. I get goose bumps just talking about it.”

Biff Traber
Roger Nyquist
Nancy Wyse
Shelly Boshart Davis

Linn County reporter Alex Paul contributed to this report.

THE STATEMENT

Here is the statement which dozens of Benton and Linn officials are supporting in response to Wednesday's D.C. riots:

"We, Benton and Linn County community leaders & local elected officials, stand united in this statement in condemning by the strongest terms these acts of domestic terrorism that were witnessed in Salem and Washington DC Capitol buildings. We stand united that in order for our Union to stay strong, we must accept that civil dialogue and representative democracy are the only ways to enact change.

"Every citizen, parent, and community member should stand united against this attack on democracy. Some of us ran for election and lost, but in the very act to run for office, we opt into the idea that we are running for something larger than ourselves. We are deeply disturbed by this attempted attack on our democracy.

"Tonight, we must remind ourselves and our children that we cannot take democracy for granted. We must tell our children that acts of violence and rebellion against our representative government and its institutions are cowardly and unacceptable acts."

Here is a link to the list of individuals who have signed on to the statement: https://tinyurl.com/y3mwarlh

