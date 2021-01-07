Benton, Linn leaders react to D.C. riot

Benton County and Linn County leaders have signed on to a statement criticizing Wednesday’s protests in Washington, D.C., that culminated in the breaching of the Capitol during congressional action to certify the presidential election.
Five people died in the incident and approximately 60 were arrested. The march on the Capitol followed a “Save America” rally nearby that featured President Donald Trump.
After a six-hour hiatus caused by the rioters Congress reconvened and rejected the final objections to the balloting at about 3:40 a.m. D.C. time Thursday. Democrat Joe Biden will be inaugurated Jan. 20.
A smaller protest was held in Salem.
“We, Benton and Linn County community leaders & local elected officials, stand united in this statement in condemning by the strongest terms these acts of domestic terrorism that were witnessed in Salem and Washington DC Capitol buildings,” read the statement in part.
Approximately 60 individuals had signed on in support of the statement as of mid-afternoon. Among those offering their support were Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II, Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber, Democratic state legislators Dan Rayfield (House District 16) and Sara Gelser (Senate District 8), all three Benton County commissioners and top school officials in Corvallis and Albany.
State Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, Republican from District 15 and Republican Linn County Commissioner issued strong statements criticizing Wednesday’s incident, but they have not signed off on the statement.
Here is a sampling of community comments:
Traber: “I think the statement covers a lot of ground. My simple comment: I am dismayed and disgusted by what the president wrought. However, I see hope that, after the Capitol was cleared, Congress continued to complete its business. The institutions of our democracy prevailed.”
Nancy Wyse, Benton County commissioner: “I would add that while the events were shocking, I can’t say I’m surprised that it happened. I am deeply saddened by the political divide affecting our nation, especially since it seems to get worse month after month.”
Boshart Davis: “Violence is wrong. Attacking government buildings is wrong. Attacking private property is wrong. What I’m hearing from my constituents, the overwhelming response, is sadness (at) what they are seeing. My thought is that we have a lot of work to do. We are all on the same page on this issue.”
Nyquist: “The loss of life yesterday in D.C. is a tragedy. Anyone who committed direct acts of violence against others or property crimes must be held accountable by our legal system.”
The main outreach on the statement was handled by Sami Al-Abdrabbuh, chair of the Corvallis School Board, his vice chair Sarah Finger McDonald, Benton County Democrats chair Taryn Bazuto and Linn County Democrats chair Jerred Taylor. The group contacted individuals via text messaging, emails and phone calls.
“We’ve got to make sure that we speak up,” said Al-Abdrabbuh of the effort. “We can’t stay quiet. This is not OK. We have seen this in other parts of the world. These are not American values. I get goose bumps just talking about it.”
Linn County reporter Alex Paul contributed to this report.