Benton, Linn government meetings

Here is a look at local government meetings scheduled for the coming days.

Monday

• The Albany Community Development Commission meets remotely at noon to discuss housing rehabilitation loan policies and emergency small-business loan criteria. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/cdc or call 1-669-2243412 and use the meeting ID 145-989-837.

• The Corvallis City Council meets remotely at 6 p.m. To participate go to https://tinyurl.com/yaqrx24r. Community members wishing to offer comments are strongly encouraged to submit them in advance through the form atwww.corvallisoregon.gov/publicinput.

The meeting opens with a public hearing on an appeal of a Corvallis Historic Resources Commission denial of an application to replace the windows at the Axtell, L.H. and Elizabeth House on Northwest 30th Street.

Councilors also will review policies on the official flag and official flower and discuss the city/Benton County emergency operations center/

Tuesday