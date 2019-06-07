Here is a look at public meetings set for the coming days in Benton and Linn counties:
Today
• Ward 7 Corvallis Councilor Bill Glassmire will be the 10 a.m. to noon government comment corner guest at the library.
Monday
• The Albany City Council meets in a 4 p.m. work session in the Municipal Courtroom at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW. and will discuss street maintenance funding.
• The Albany Development Code Amendments Task Force meets at 4 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
• The Albany City Council, Planning Commission and Development Code Amendments Task Force hold a joint project review and update meeting at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers.
• The Philomath City Council and the Philomath Urban Renewal Agency meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 980 Applegate St. Public hearings are set to discuss the 2019-20 budgets for the two groups.
Tuesday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will hold a goal-setting work session from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Corvallis Depot, 700 SW Washington Ave. Discussion topics will include facilities, the criminal justice system assessment, homelessness and the proposed ballot measure to create a 911 dispatch center taxing district.
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 Fourth Ave. SW, Albany. Items on the agenda include a construction contract for the Little Rock Creek Bridge project and an order regarding county fees.
• The Albany Arts Commission meets at 3:30 p.m. in the Calapooia Room at City Hall.
Wednesday
• The Corvallis Downtown Advisory Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. Board members will discuss downtown zoning and development standards and discuss the May 13 downtown livability and safety workshop.
• The Albany Revitalization Agency meets at 7:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall. The agency will hold a public hearing on adopting its 2019-21 budget.
• The Albany City Council meets in the Council Chambers immediately following the ARA meeting. Councilors are scheduled to adopt the 2020-24 capital improvement program and adjust system development charges and utility rates in a series of public hearings and also adopt the 2019-21 budget.
Thursday
• The Corvallis Civic Beautification and Urban Forestry Department Advisory Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Parks and Recreation Department, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive.
• The Philomath Parks Advisory Board meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
Friday
• The Corvallis City Legislative Committee meets at 4 p.m. at City Hall, 501 SW Madison Ave.
June 15
• Ward 2 Corvallis Councilor Charles Maughan will be the government comment corner guest from 10 a.m. to noon at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.