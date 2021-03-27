Benton, Linn government meetings

Here is a look at local government meetings set for the coming days:
Tuesday
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. in Albany. On the agenda are a resolution to resolve an easement issue with the city of Brownsville and a request from the Knife River Corp. for a $15,200 refund because of a county overcharge. Because of social distancing protocols there is limited seating in the room. The meeting also can be monitored by calling 541-704-3002 and using pin number 8442.
Wednesday
• The Corvallis City Legislative Committee meets remotely at 4 p.m. to discuss updates on bills committee members have been tracking. To monitor the session go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7930519399464294160.
Thursday
• Philomath is hosting a virtual public forum at 6 p.m. on its plans for a downtown streetscapes and safety project. Residents can view possible designs and provide input by watching a live feed of the meeting on the city's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cityofphilomath. This is a public page; no account or user fee is required. This is the third of four public forums on the project. The final session is April 29 at 3 p.m.
Friday
• The Oregon State University Board of Trustees meets remotely from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. to discuss tuition rates, mandatory fees, student incidental fees for the 2021-22 academic year and the timeline and proposed process for the appointment of an interim president as well as other matters related to the March 23 resignation of President F. King Alexander. For information on how to access the meeting go to https://leadership.oregonstate.edu/trustees/meetings/board-meeting-04022021.
