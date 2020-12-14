Benton, Linn counties add a combined 45 COVID-19 cases; vaccines arrive in state

OHA reported the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon rose by four from Sunday to Monday, to 539. Those in intensive care unit beds dropped by four to 121.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

OHA announced that the state’s first COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived Monday.

Legacy Health is the first registered COVID-19 vaccine provider in the state to receive the vaccine, made by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, OHA reports. The health system’s Holladay Park site in Portland and Meridian Park site in Tualatin each took delivery of one package of 975 doses Monday.

Expected to receive vaccine deliveries Tuesday are Oregon Health & Science University Pharmacy, Kaiser Permanente’s Airport Way Center in Portland and St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Ontario.

The remaining 30,225 Pfizer vaccine doses from this week’s allocation of 35,100 doses for Oregon will arrive at hospitals throughout the rest of the week, with 10,725 doses going to skilled nursing facilities for vaccinations that start next week.