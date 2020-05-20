Benton, Linn add to virus total

Instead of publicizing the names of infected individuals, public health workers interview them to determine who else may have been exposed to the virus and contact those people about getting tested and taking protective measures.

In general, people diagnosed with COVID-19 are instructed to self-isolate until they are symptom-free for at least 72 hours. People with severe cases are treated in a hospital setting.

On Wednesday, Oregon reported that statewide, there are 152 patients hospitalized with the virus, 42 of them in ICU and 17 on ventilators.

Overall, 723 people have been hospitalized since the state began recording data with 2,820 individuals managing to ride out the illness in quarantine. There's no information available in regards to a hospital stay for an additional 258 people who tested positive.

Statewide, 3,801 cases have been reported with 144 deaths recorded. Just over 102,000 people have been tested.