Benton County residents could get a hand with their personal finances under a program being considered for adoption by county officials.
The Benton County commissioners voted 3-0 at their noon meeting on Wednesday to spend $85,000 studying the feasibility of re-creating a successful Delaware financial literacy program called Stand by Me in Benton County.
The money will go to the Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments, which will spend the next 12 to 15 months creating a nonprofit structure for the program, lining up partner organizations and writing grant proposals.
Assuming the grant proposals are successful, the next step would be for the Council of Governments to launch a $400,000 pilot program with an eye toward making a full-fledged version available throughout the county.
The idea came from Commissioner Xan Augerot, who became aware of Delaware’s Stand by Me program and asked the COG to look into the idea of setting up a version of it here in Oregon.
Stand by Me provides financial “coaches” who work with government agencies and social service organizations to counsel people on how to better manage their personal finances with a goal of improving their credit scores, increasing their savings and reducing their debt.
COG Executive Director Fred Abousleman told the board that the program has been a success in Delaware, where it has served more than 100,000 people and helped raise their credit scores by an average of 64 points. In addition, the program has been run with no taxpayer funding, relying on private foundation support instead.
“The strength of the program is that it is privately funded,” Abousleman said.
“There is great interest in the philanthropic and private sector.”
In other action on Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners:
• Voted to adopt an investigation fee for building code violations that require correction. The base fee of $244 is two times the hourly pay rate of the employees involved in the code enforcement process. No members of the public spoke either for or against the measure during a public hearing on the matter.
• Adopted a pay-for-performance incentive plan for county employees for 2019-21.
• Approved an accelerated redemption period for a tax-foreclosed property in Blodgett that was owned by the late Donna Heavrin.
• Accepted right of way on a 0.3-mile portion of Stone Ridge Avenue Northwest in North Albany.
• Accepted a right of way and utility easement on a portion of Old Peak Road west of Philomath.
• Accepted right of way on a portion of Springhill Road in North Albany from the Oregon Department of Transportation.