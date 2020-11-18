Benton homeless group posts surveys

One of the challenges that Eugene — and other communities — face is that first contact with a homeless person in crisis often includes a police officer. Not all such encounters require police involvement, HOPE board members said.

Board member Anita Earl, homeless outreach program supervisor with Samaritan Health Services, said “some people just aren’t comfortable when there is a cop next to you.”

Board member Aleita Hass-Holcombe of the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center noted that some CAHOOTs-style work already is being done by the city’s Street Outreach and Response Team (SORT) and that “I think there is a place for the police to be along in scary neighborhoods.”

Board members also updated their bylaws, modifying the section on excused absences and received diversity, equity and inclusion training from Jade Aguilar of ECONorthwest, an economics, finance and planning consulting firm with offices in Eugene, Portland, Bend, Seattle, Boise and Los Angeles.

The HOPE board meets again Dec. 16.

