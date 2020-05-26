Benton hears of state budget challenges

“Those are big numbers,” said Xan Augerot. “I’m concerned about health programs being hurt.”

“Everything we do now will have an impact long into the future,” Pat Malone said.

Gelser praised county officials for their work on preventing the spread of the virus.

“Benton County has done a great job, both its public agencies and private providers,” she said. “They have been creative and innovative and should be a source of pride. Your social media outreach has been great. Not every county is doing that. This relates to why our numbers (55 cases as of Tuesday) are so low.”

Gelser also said that a special session of the Legislature to deal with the budget issues is all but inevitable.

In other updates from the 75-minute session:

• Charlie Fautin of the Benton County Health Department said that a deal has been reached with Oregon State University to use residence halls for “alternative care sites.” The deal has a hard end deadline of Aug. 9 because the university will need access to the dorms prepare for the fall term.