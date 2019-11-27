After just nine months on the job, Benton County’s top health official is calling it quits.
Dawn Emerick, who started on March 11 as director of the Benton County Health Department, has submitted her resignation, the county announced on Wednesday.
In an email to a county advisory board on Tuesday, Emerick said she had accepted a new position in San Antonio, Texas, and would be stepping down from her position on Jan. 16. She added that she had experienced difficulties in her personal life and needed to relocate to be closer to family.
Emerick, who previously served as the public health director for Clackamas County, took the reins of the Benton County Health Department from Mitch Anderson, who had led the department for 11 years.
She inherited a department with about 135 employees and an annual budget of almost $26 million.
Emerick arrived at a time when the department was still dealing with the fallout from a pair of employee complaints to the state Bureau of Labor and Industries alleging discrimination, whistleblower retaliation and other problems.
While BOLI dismissed both claims for lack of sufficient evidence, the county brought in a consultant to address some of the workplace issues raised in the complaints.
Emerick took it a step further, sending out a five-question survey to employees regarding morale with plans to do it again every six months. She also announced plans to transform the department’s operations based on a set of six guideposts: making the most of data and technology, creating a culture of continuous improvement, focusing on person-centered service, making evidence-based policy decisions and creating opportunities for work force development.
On Emerick’s watch, the department also took on a larger role in addressing the issue of homelessness in Benton County. As health director, Emerick was tasked with overseeing HOPE, the Housing, Opportunities, Equity and Opportunity Advisory Board, the new county body that replaced HOAC, the Housing Opportunities Action Coalition, as the primary agency working on the issue.
Emerick did not return a phone call seeking comment on Wednesday.