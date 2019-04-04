A team of Corvallis police officers and a longtime transportation official were recognized on Tuesday at the Benton County Health Department’s annual Public Health Awards ceremony.
The Corvallis Police Department’s Community Livability Unit was honored with the Sheldon Wagner Public Health Service Award for its work to reduce overintoxication among Oregon State University students through a collaborative education campaign with Benton County Public Health and OSU.
Lee Lazaro, who recently retired as the county’s special transportation coordinator, won the Roger Irvin Health in All Policies Award. Lazaro was lauded for his leadership in working with county departments, the city of Corvallis and other agencies to provide transportation to vulnerable populations.
New Benton County Health Department Administrator Dawn Emerick was welcomed to the department, and retired Administrator Mitch Anderson received a special appreciation.
The department gives out awards each spring to commemorate National Public Health Week.