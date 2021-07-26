Benton Habitat turns 30 ... and keeps on building

Benton Habitat for Humanity is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a bang. The nonprofit is hammering its way through a six-unit development in Philomath, its largest ever.
The first two homes will be ready for occupancy sometime this fall, although COVID-19 played havoc with the original timetables.
Habitat is using much of its original blueprint, depending on volunteers for labor and offering the homes only to those who need it and are willing to assist in the build.
But they’ve got some new tools in their toolbox, noted executive director Karen Rockwell on a visit to the Philomath project site.
The new homes are part of a land trust, which reduces owner expense. And the Benton group, which built Oregon Habitat’s first “passive house” in 2017, continues to push the envelope on sustainability and energy efficiency.
“I’m so excited that it’s our 30th,” said Rockwell, who has been with the group eight years. “We’re lucky we’re in the making things happen business.”
Rockwell also think it’s important to fight to get environmental benefits into modest-priced homes.
“If you do climate change features that are only in high-priced homes, that’s hypocrisy,” Rockwell said. “You need to get more of those products into homes that the working class can afford.”
Core volunteers Josh Smith and Doug Davis were on hand to fill in with the details. Lots of them.
Smith explained the various layers that went into the insulation of the walls of one of the Philomath homes.
“When you open and shut the door it’s like a submarine,” Smith said. “If we left people in there overnight — and didn’t do some things — they would run out of air. It’s all sealed.”
“Sustainability, affordability and efficiency,” Davis said. “The codes are changing. Heating and ventilation have come a long way. We’re making sure everything is sealed up and insulated. There is an outlet for charging and electric car in the garage. And we could be eligible for an Energy Trust of Oregon rebate of $4,000.”
“Which would be applied to the mortgage,” Rockwell said.
All of the houses will be solar ready, but a tall group of evergreens which line the southern end of the 1-acre property might make solar problematic on some of the homes.
Habitat’s use of volunteers tends to make its construction projects take longer than those by commercial developers. But the pandemic widened that gap even further, with Benton Habitat unable to use its regular volunteers or community groups for much of 2020.
“This house sat by itself for six months,” said Davis, looking at one of homes. ”We had the forms ready for the foundation … and six months later we poured the concrete. It's nice to see us get to this point where we can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
But that’s the Benton Habitat way. You adapt, and you figure things out.
“There is so much commitment from the community that goes into this group … collaboration, support and learning,” Rockwell said.
“Stuff happens. And we’re always saying to ourselves, ‘How did we not know this?’ We correct as we are flying. If you need help we’ll be there, but we don’t know what we are doing. And we’ll figure it out. We’re the best DIY team ever. It’s a constant learning environment. We ask those weird, horrible questions and then we improvise,” Rockwell said.
“Our process is slow,” adds Smith, “but we’ve got a good core group, mostly retired folks, and we’re here for fun. It’s really nice to build something. And it’s going to someone who needs it. We’re doing a good thing here.”
Moving forward Rockwell said she wants Benton Habitat to be “more active in the housing conversation. We can be more of a facilitator in moving the dial forward with affordability.”
And Corvallis, Rockwell said, is the perfect place to try it.
“People in Corvallis are oddly special and crazy smart,” she said.
