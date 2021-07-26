Benton Habitat turns 30 ... and keeps on building

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Core volunteers Josh Smith and Doug Davis were on hand to fill in with the details. Lots of them.

Smith explained the various layers that went into the insulation of the walls of one of the Philomath homes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“When you open and shut the door it’s like a submarine,” Smith said. “If we left people in there overnight — and didn’t do some things — they would run out of air. It’s all sealed.”

“Sustainability, affordability and efficiency,” Davis said. “The codes are changing. Heating and ventilation have come a long way. We’re making sure everything is sealed up and insulated. There is an outlet for charging and electric car in the garage. And we could be eligible for an Energy Trust of Oregon rebate of $4,000.”

“Which would be applied to the mortgage,” Rockwell said.

All of the houses will be solar ready, but a tall group of evergreens which line the southern end of the 1-acre property might make solar problematic on some of the homes.

Habitat’s use of volunteers tends to make its construction projects take longer than those by commercial developers. But the pandemic widened that gap even further, with Benton Habitat unable to use its regular volunteers or community groups for much of 2020.