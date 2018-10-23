After months of data-gathering, analysis and public outreach, a team of consultants hired to make a top-to-bottom assessment of Benton County’s criminal justice system unveiled a set of three draft planning scenarios on Tuesday night.
While the details vary, all three proposals call for building a new jail and courthouse and hiring eight new deputy district attorneys, with upfront expenses ranging from $58 million to $85 million, not counting the cost of land acquisition.
The scenarios were presented during a public meeting at a downtown Corvallis hotel by Karl Becker of CGL and Ari Basil-Wagner of Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc. The consulting firms were brought in by the county early this year following the failure of a $25 million bond measure to replace the county’s 40-bed jail and the release of a study of potential earthquake damage to the historic Benton County Courthouse.
Becker cited statistics to demonstrate that the current jail is too small, even with the addition of 40 beds the county pays to rent in another facility. One-third of all arrests in Benton County result in citation and release rather than actual jail time, twice the rate that local law enforcement agencies say is appropriate, Becker said. And as many as 16 percent of offenders fail to show up for their court dates, much higher than the national benchmark of 5 percent.
And Basil-Wagner noted that 12.3 percent of individuals account for nearly 33 percent of total jail bookings, a sign that there is a large number of repeat offenders who might benefit from additional treatment programs.
“Your system is under severe stress,” she said.
A review of available research, she added, clearly shows that the most effective way to reduce crime is a balanced approach that combines holding offenders accountable and providing rehabilitation and treatment services.
All three scenarios presented at Tuesday’s meeting call for construction of new facilities, including a 37,000-square-foot courthouse to replace the current 21,000-square-foot structure, built in 1888 and deemed “unsurvivable” in a major earthquake. (None of the scenarios call for demolishing the historic courthouse.) All three also call for hiring eight new deputy DAs.
Beyond that, each of the plans comes with a different mix of new construction, social services aimed at keeping people out of jail in the first place, and “accountability” measures aimed at ensuring offenders serve their time and get the treatment and education they need to keep from returning to jail in the future.
Scenario 1, described as the “best practices” model, would include a new 112-bed jail plus a new law enforcement center and work-release center, preferably co-located at a single site.
It would also include preventive services such as addiction treatment, mental health treatment, a sobering center, a respite care center, restorative justice programs and transitional housing.
Additionally, it would include money for pretrial services, an updated inmate classification system, electronic monitoring, and in-custody addiction treatment, mental health treatment, behavioral health treatment and education services.
The price tag: roughly $85 million in construction and startup costs, plus annual operating costs of $10 million for a five-year total of $135 million.
Scenario 2, which is focused on investing in social services, includes a 144-bed jail plus a respite care center, sobering center, restorative justice and transitional housing programs, and enhanced social services outside the jail setting.
However, it drops the work-release center, law enforcement center, pretrial services, updated classification system, electronic monitoring program and in-custody treatment and rehab programs.
That alternative would cost about $63 million up front plus $9.6 million a year to operate, yielding a five-year total of nearly $111 million.
Scenario 3, which puts the focus on accountability and in-custody treatment, calls for a 120-bed jail and a work-release center. It would also pay for pretrial services, an updated classification system, electronic monitoring, and in-custody treatment and education programs.
What’s left out in this version are the respite care and sobering centers, restorative justice and transitional housing programs, and enhanced community services for addiction and mental health issues.
The cost for this scenario would be about $58 million up front plus $8.9 million a year, adding up to nearly $102 million in the first five years.
“You can obviously mix and match this in whatever way makes sense to the community,” Becker said.
The consultants are scheduled to deliver their final report to the Board of Commissioners in December.
The board will have to decide how to proceed from there, but if one of the scenarios goes forward, the tentative schedule calls for selection of a site for the new facilities in 2019 or 2020, with voters being asked to approve a bond measure to pay for the project in the 2021-2023 time frame.
Board Chair Xan Augerot noted that while land acquisition would raise the cost of all three scenarios, there are a couple of factors that might bring the costs down somewhat.
One is the possibility of obtaining state grants to cover some of the costs of a new courthouse and a new 911 dispatch center (which is currently part of the law enforcement center in downtown Corvallis).
The other is the possibility of cost-sharing with other jurisdictions to build a regional facility. She said discussions are underway with Lincoln County about the potential for building a jail to serve both counties, although she added those talks are “extremely preliminary.”
“We really are looking for the most bang for the buck,” she said.
Augerot closed the meeting by thanking the 60 or so people in attendance and asking for their help in hammering out details of the plan – and persuading Benton County voters to support it.
“We have a lot of work to do moving forward, and I do hope all of you will join us in doing that work,” she said.