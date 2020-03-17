Benton declares virus emergency

Benton County on Tuesday became the latest local jurisdiction in the mid-valley to declare an emergency in the face of the worldwide spread of COVID-19, the infectious respiratory illness caused by a new strain of coronavirus.
The state of emergency went into effect at noon on Tuesday and is currently set to expire on June 30, although the commissioners could choose to end it sooner than that or extend the declaration further. It applies only to areas of Benton County that are outside city limits.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued a statewide emergency declaration on March 8. Since then, Corvallis and Linn County have followed suit, and the Albany and Philomath city councils will consider doing so this week.
One reason for declaring an emergency is to open the door for reimbursement from the federal and state governments for staff overtime and other costs incurred in addressing the crisis. But there are other reasons as well.
“It allows us to take the necessary steps to respond to the coronavirus emergency,” County Counsel Vance Croney told the Gazette-Times. “It allows us to suspend processes, and it allows us to divert resources and personnel much more quickly than we normally would.”
For instance, Croney said, the county could skip its usual competitive bidding process to purchase vital medical supplies, or the sheriff could block off streets to help isolate a facility with multiple cases of COVID-19.
(As of Tuesday, the only Benton County residents reported to have tested positive for the disease are two people from Corvallis who caught it while visiting relatives in Washington state. Both are remaining in Washington while they go through the isolation period.)
Other emergency powers listed in Chapter 32 of the county code include establishing curfews, closing bars, rationing gas and “such other measures as are found to be immediately necessary for the protection of life and/or property.”
Croney said the county is not contemplating any extraordinary steps at present.
The decision was made by unanimous vote at a meeting where only one of the three commissioners, Pat Malone, was physically present. Commissioners Annabelle Jaramillo and Xan Augerot participated in the meeting remotely, using videoconferencing software on their home computers.
While the public was not barred from the county boardrooms, the meeting was videorecorded and livestreamed so citizens could watch the proceedings online. The only member of the public who attended Tuesday’s meeting was Sami Al-AbdRabbuh, a Corvallis School Board member who ran for county commissioner in the last election.
Only a handful of other county officials were present, and they were scattered around the room. Lili’a Neville, the county’s public information officer, said staff have been advised to maintain a safe distance from one another while there is a danger of coronavirus transmission — including high-level officials such as the commissioners.
“We’ve encouraged them to maximize their social distancing, so we’ve had them at home since last week,” she said.
In other action Tuesday, the board:
• Voted to proceed with construction of an expanded community health center on the grounds of Lincoln Elementary School in South Corvallis. The project is budgeted for $3.2 million, with $2 million to come from the Community Health Centers of Benton and Linn Counties and the remaining $1.2 to come from Benton County’s coffers.
• Approved an amended urban growth boundary agreement with the city of Philomath.
• Established two new full-time positions in the community health centers, a dental assistant and a dental hygienist.
• Established a new full-time mental health position in the behavioral health division.
