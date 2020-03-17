Benton declares virus emergency

Benton County on Tuesday became the latest local jurisdiction in the mid-valley to declare an emergency in the face of the worldwide spread of COVID-19, the infectious respiratory illness caused by a new strain of coronavirus.

The state of emergency went into effect at noon on Tuesday and is currently set to expire on June 30, although the commissioners could choose to end it sooner than that or extend the declaration further. It applies only to areas of Benton County that are outside city limits.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued a statewide emergency declaration on March 8. Since then, Corvallis and Linn County have followed suit, and the Albany and Philomath city councils will consider doing so this week.

One reason for declaring an emergency is to open the door for reimbursement from the federal and state governments for staff overtime and other costs incurred in addressing the crisis. But there are other reasons as well.

“It allows us to take the necessary steps to respond to the coronavirus emergency,” County Counsel Vance Croney told the Gazette-Times. “It allows us to suspend processes, and it allows us to divert resources and personnel much more quickly than we normally would.”