Benton DA examines tensions as U.S. population shifts away from white majority

When a country is run by a majority that suppresses the desires of its minority peers — as has been the case with white leaders throughout U.S. history — there is not much room for the minorities’ freedom, Haroldson explained. He used the language from the Declaration of Independence as an example of the impossible situation minorities have been placed in.

“It expresses an aspiration that we have still not yet realized,” he said. “You cannot pursue happiness if you do not have hope. You take away all opportunity and you crush hope, you deny that ‘unalienable’ right.”

He extended the metaphor to the modern civil rights movement by acknowledging that “Black lives matter.”

“I really struggle with the fact that people are uncomfortable with or challenged by a fact that is so self-evident,” Haroldson said. “You don’t need any more evidence, it is just known that all human beings are ‘created equal.’”

Haroldson, who is Latino, has been a witness of oppressive propaganda, hate speech and the mistreatment of people of color. He said many people have hateful attitudes instilled at young ages, while they are learning from their immediate surroundings like parents, teachers and church leaders.