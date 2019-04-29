District Attorney John Haroldson made an impassioned plea for more staffing Monday afternoon during the third meeting of the Benton County Budget Committee.
The proposed county budget for 2019-21 includes nearly $7.8 million for the District Attorney’s Office, up from about $6.7 million in the current biennium.
Plans call for adding five new positions to the DA’s staff over the next two fiscal years, starting with a project supervisor on July 1, a deputy district attorney and a paralegal on Jan. 1 of next year and another deputy DA and paralegal on Jan. 1, 2021.
That would bring the agency’s headcount up to 27.7 full-time-equivalent positions, including 10 deputy DAs, and would enable the creation of a criminal media division to manage a huge influx of digital data from the use of body cameras by area law enforcement agencies and new legal requirements for making and maintaining video recordings of grand jury proceedings.
As the county’s population has grown, the number of arrests made by law enforcement has grown with it, Haroldson said. But staffing levels have not kept up, resulting in a “truly crushing” workload that has forced him to stop prosecuting some low-level cases, he said.
“Each and every one of you inherited a justice system that was not sufficiently funded,” he told the six-person Budget Committee.
“We are in a state of failure,” he added. “That’s the bottom line.”
The additional staffing in the proposed budget will help, Haroldson said, but will still fall well short of what it should be to keep up with the growing caseload and handle the explosion of digital data coming into his office.
He told the committee he would need at least 12 deputy DAs to reach what he would call a “fair” staff level, 14 for “good” staffing and 16 to achieve “excellent” status.
The Budget Committee heard presentations from three other county departments on Monday afternoon:
• The proposed budget calls for the Juvenile Department to receive just over $5 million in funding for 2019-21, up from about $4.4 million in the current biennium. Staffing is expected to climb slightly, from 14.85 to 15 FTE positions.
• Law enforcement, which includes the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, jail operations, parole and probation, and emergency management, among other functions, is slated to get about $40.7 million for the next two-year budget cycle, up from $36. 3 million. Staffing is set to rise from 89.2 to 91.2 FTE.
• The Financial Services Department, which took on financial responsibility for the county’s new medical and dental self-insurance plans, is budgeted for $33.3 million in 2019-21, up from $23.1 million, with staffing levels inching up from 10.8 to 10.85 FTE.
The county’s proposed $311.8 million spending plan for 2019-21 represents a 27.8 percent increase over the current $244 million budget, and budget officer Mary Otley, who prepared the 231-page proposal, says the county is in sound financial shape.
However, the budget proposal doesn’t include as much money for some departments as they would like, and there will be a number of outside agencies seeking funding from the county as well.
Another Budget Committee meeting is scheduled for today, with a public hearing planned for May 8 (see box with this story for full meeting schedule).
The committee is expected to conclude deliberations, approve a budget and set a maximum tax rate on May 29, with an additional meeting scheduled for May 30 if necessary.