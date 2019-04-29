Meeting schedule

Here is the schedule for the remaining meetings of the Benton County Budget Committee. All meetings will be held at the Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis.

• April 30, 3 p.m. — Budget presentations from Human Resources, Information Technology and Health departments

• May 8, 3:30 p.m. — Budget presentations from Public Works, Natural Areas and Parks and Community Development departments and from outside agencies, public hearing on county budget, begin deliberations

• May 29, 3 p.m. — Continue deliberations, with possible vote to adopt county budget and set tax rate

• May 30, 3 p.m. — If necessary, continue deliberations and vote to adopt county budget and set tax rate