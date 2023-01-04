Benton County's first baby of 2023 is here

Benton County welcomed to the world the first baby born in the new year at Good Samaritan Medical Center.

At 7 pounds, 6 ounces, Finchley Ceperich was born at 2:03 am on New Year's Day to parents Russ and Angel Ceperich of Alsea, according to a news release from Good Samaritan.

Russ Ceperich works in the medical device sales field while Angel Ceperich is a stay-at-home mother. The newest addition of the family will bring their blended family to a total of nine children.

The family recently moved from Portland to rural Benton County to achieve their dream of owning a farm, according to the news release. The family now lives on a 33-acre ranch where they raise sheep and goats.

“He’s destined to be a farmer,” Angel Ceperich said of her son.

Finchley’s name was derived from Atticus Finch, the fictional character in Harper Lee’s novel “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

“Our 15-year-old suggested it after reading ‘To Kill a Mockingbird at school,’” Angel Ceperich is quoted in the release. “We liked Finch, but then we wanted something longer for Finch to separate Ceperich.”

Since Finchley was Good Samaritan's first baby of 2023, the Ceperich family was presented with gift baskets that included a onesie, blanket and wash cloths.