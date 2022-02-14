Benton County's case for why it needs so many more jail beds

As Benton County pushes ahead with its plan to overhaul its justice complex, one question has continually cropped up from the public: Why does the proposed new correctional facility need so many beds?

As it stands, county officials hope to expand the current 40-bed jail to a 120-bed correctional facility. The terminology is important — jails are essentially warehouses for criminals, while correctional facilities provide programs for rehabilitation and reentry to society. The additional capacity for a correctional facility plays a role in the latter approach.

“We simply have a very outdated, and frankly used-up and undersized, jail,” Nick Kurth, project manager, said. “We would like to have a correctional facility where we can offer programs and do much more in terms of rehabilitative services, and accommodate the balance of treatment and accountability we’re trying to attain.”

Doing more than just holding people in cells isn’t a new concept. Capt. John DeVaney, Benton County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Division commander, said over the course of his career he’s seen the addition of training courses, such as anger management or drug treatment, education programs and mental health assistance become more commonplace.

The Benton County Jail has explored and implemented some programs and assistance as it moves toward a correctional facility model. Ideally, those programs would hit the ground running in the evolution from jail to corrections. But Benton County Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall said a new building is needed to reach all of the goals entailed.

“The jail is old, it’s falling apart, it’s got issues,” he said. “And it’s going to get more and more expensive to run.”

Crossroads of law enforcement, mental health

Helping those experiencing a mental health crisis has increasingly fallen on law enforcement agencies. That help could take many forms, from calming someone by talking to them to calling in crisis responders to taking them into custody. When the last option is used, how well-equipped the facility is could make a difference.

Van Arsdall said those who arrive at the jail in mental distress don’t go into the general population; they are put in a spot where they can be safe. Those isolated spots are limited, which could hold up bringing other people into the facility, snarling the intake process.

“The mental health problem the entire country is facing, when you simplify it down to Benton County, it has a huge impact when you have such a small facility,” Van Arsdall said.

Van Arsdall said best practices for correctional facilities include keeping people connected to their support systems (family members, social services, etc.), which is much harder if they must be housed at other locations, such as when inmates are transferred to other counties or to the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Center.

It all adds up

Space comes at a premium inside the 8,000-square-foot Benton County Jail, which was built in 1976.

According to an assessment, the projected daily population at the Benton County Jail is 70 people. When you factor in jail population variables, the recommended number of beds is 82, twice the existing capacity. When you figure in best practices and city population growth, the number of recommended beds climbs to 123, according to Kurth.

Here's how that math works: Starting from the 70-bed average daily population, Kurth adds in 22 beds for the expected city growth up to 2040. Eliminating forced and matrix early release, defined below, adds another 10 beds. Reducing cite and release to 15% of arrest requires another 13 beds, and 15 beds are figured in for 5% failures to appear in court.

That adds up to 130 total beds.

Cmdr. DeVaney explained forced release as when space must be made to hold someone accused of a more serious crime, which means releasing someone held on less serious crime. Matrix release is determined through a risk assessment based on the individual’s background and alleged offenses.

When corrections programs are added, the total number of beds needed could come down a bit. Mental health assistance and crisis intervention, transitional housing, pre-trial services, electronic monitoring, and in-custody programs each could chip away a little of the expected jail population, although by how much is harder to estimate, he said.

Other programs that might further lessen the need for beds include a sobering center and work release, but Kurth said financial constraints have pushed both out of the picture, at least for now. He said if everything recommended by the assessment was implemented, the number of beds needed comes to around 112.

So why ask for 120? Reducing the proposed number of beds from 123 doesn’t really pencil out, according to Kurth. He said by coming down, say by 25%, to 90 beds, the county would save $5 million, which is just 10% of the proposed correctional facility cost. He said reducing the size of the facility won’t solve the financial reality of the situation.

“It’s a really terrible value tradeoff,” he said. “We should be at 80-plus beds now, and we’re trying to build a facility that will last until 2040. We’re really trying to avoid putting the county right back into the same situation.”

If nothing changes soon

If Benton County doesn’t move from its old jail to a new, bigger correctional facility model, Kurth said the practice of renting beds elsewhere and transporting inmates will continue, costing public dollars and manpower. And patchwork fixes would carry on at the deteriorating, cramped jail.

Officials say the jail, which is the only one in Benton County, is the smallest per capita of any county in Oregon. It intakes arrestees not only from the sheriff’s office, but also law enforcement agencies in Corvallis, Philomath, Albany and Oregon State Police.

The overall justice system improvements — which include a new correctional facility, courthouse, crisis center, sheriff’s office and emergency operations center — are expected to run between $106 million and $136 million. County officials are planning a bond measure of up to $100 million, costing property owners an estimated 80 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.

The county has around $26.25 million at hand. A capital savings plan is an option for the justice system improvements if a bond fails, but Kurth previously said it could take 10 to 20 years to reach the justice program’s funding mark. It’s not clear the current jail would hold up for that long.

“Ultimately, there’s no possibility of continuing to use our jail facility indefinitely,” Kurth said.

The correctional facility could cost up to $50 million. The new courthouse is estimated at $35 million, with $20 million in state matching funds already approved. The crisis center is estimated at $6 million to $7 million. The sheriff’s office and emergency operations center is estimated at $15 million to $24 million.

The siting sticking point

The Benton County Board of Commissioners chose the site for a new courthouse, jail and center for the sheriff’s office and emergency operations on Jan. 21, unanimously voting on the McFadden Ranch property on Second Street near HP Inc. over one on Reservoir Road near the Benton County Fairgrounds and the Grand Oaks neighborhood.

The property acquisition could be 20 or 28 acres and could cost an estimated $5.6 million to $7.9 million. County officials have discussed using eminent domain to acquire it. The Justice System Improvement Project is on a tight timeline, making the siting obstacle particularly significant to breaking ground on a justice system campus.

“It’s not a fun position to be in if you’re one of the commissioners,” Van Arsdall said. “But I trust they’ll make a decision based on the best interests of this community.”

Kurth previously said missing scheduled milestones brings consequences such as buying an expensive site that might not be used as intended, being stuck with an aging and undersized jail, borrowing challenges from being financially leveraged, losing the opportunity for a bond measure, and millions of dollars out the door on assessments and predesign.

In the pre-design phase now, the county expects to open doors at the new facilities between 2025 and 2027.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

