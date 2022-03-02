Benton County will drop mask mandate at the same time as state after all

The times, they are a-changin’. The Benton County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, March 1, discussed options for amending the county’s indoor masking order and decided to align themselves with state guidelines.

And so, like the rest of the state, Benton County will lift its indoor mask mandate after March 11. A new order will include encouraging vulnerable people to continue masking indoors for their protection. The new order is slated for review at the board’s meeting Tuesday, March 8.

“Benton County has been very diligent about tracking in parallel with the state of Oregon throughout the pandemic,” said Vance Croney, county counsel. “I think that has created a high degree of certainty and confidence in the public.”

The Board of Commissioners, acting in its role as the Board of Health, had been weighing whether to let its masking order expire, extend it, or cancel it ahead of schedule, according to April Holland, Benton County public health administrator.

“We have one community, and we need to have one message,” Commissioner Pat Malone said. “It makes no sense for Benton County to be out of alignment with (Oregon Health Authority’s) state guidelines.”

Updating the commissioners on COVID-19 in Benton County at the Tuesday meeting, Holland said the pandemic situation continues improving, with cases dropping 26% last week in comparison to the week before, for a total of 172 cases for the week of Feb. 20. She said the positivity rate for that week was down to 5%.

“These figures are very close to those that we saw the week of Dec. 19, which was our first week of elevated cases with the omicron surge,” Holland said. “Hospitalizations are decreasing rapidly statewide.”

Holland said future case numbers may ebb and flow. She told commissioners it would be unwise to take mask mandates off the table as possible options to battle another COVID-19 surge, calling for support and normalization of masking. She also noted the availability of vaccines and therapeutics.

The commissioners heard public comment on the topic of masking as well. Commissioners also heard from representatives of Oregon State University and Greater Albany Public Schools (which also has schools in Benton County). Both suggested masking should be an optional, personal choice.

Linda Spain said the past two years of the pandemic have been difficult for her as a faculty member of Linn-Benton Community College and part owner of a mailing business. She mentioned the challenges of teaching online, then stressed the burden of masking on her employees and the fear of an extended mandate.

“I would suggest that you issue a statement respecting the grownup, common sense of the people in Benton County — who are overwhelmingly vaccinated and taking care of things — to use masks when they need them, and to give them some freedom,” Spain said, adding that customers may choose unmasked neighboring counties for future business.

Oregon State University announced in a news release that masks will be welcome but not required in most campus settings. State and federal requirements for wearing masks in health care settings, on public transit, and in other specialized settings within OSU will remain in place.

OSU will also no longer require attendees at designated indoor and outdoor events to show proof of vaccination or provide proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test, according to the news release.

The commissioners did not declare victory over the pandemic, which as Holland noted, may see a resurgence sometime in the future. The county’s state of emergency declaration from December 2021 remains active and is slated to expire April 1. The message is clear — don’t throw away your masks just yet.

“COVID has been with us for two years, and we’ve never quite known what’s around the next corner,” Malone said. “So, I think vigilance and being careful needs to be part of our message.”

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

