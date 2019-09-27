Four former Benton County commissioners have formally asked the current members of the Board of Commissioners to pull out of a class action lawsuit against the state over timber revenues, but the action may be purely symbolic at this point.
Ex-Commissioners Bob Speaker, Linda Modrell, Barbara Ross and Kent Daniels sent a letter to the board on Sept. 17 urging it to withdraw from a class action lawsuit filed by Linn County in March 2016 on behalf of 15 counties and more than 100 smaller taxing districts. The suit seeks $1.4 billion in damages from the state and the Oregon Department of Forestry for failing to maximize logging revenues from 650,000 acres of state forest trust lands.
The lawsuit was highly controversial in Benton County, with opponents arguing that state forest lands should be managed for environmental, recreational and other values as well as financial returns from timber harvesting.
On Jan. 24, 2017, a divided Board of Commissioners voted 2-1 to stay in the class action lawsuit. But now, with the suit set to go to trial next month, the ex-commissioners want Benton County to pull out.
“As former Benton County commissioners who were responsible for establishing county policies on these issues in the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s, we feel the county’s current position in support of the Linn County lawsuit does not reflect the historic policy positions of Benton County with respect to natural resource management and does not represent the values of current Benton County citizens,” the letter reads in part.
Speaker, who served on the board from 1996 to 2000, said on Friday that two of the current commissioners — Chair Annabelle Jaramillo, who cast the lone vote to opt out of the suit in 2017, and Pat Malone, who was elected to the commission in 2018 — had expressed a willingness to revisit the issue.
Speaker said he had approached Jaramillo and Malone in early August and hoped the matter would be put on the board’s agenda, but so far that hasn’t happened. He plans to be at the board’s noon meeting on Tuesday.
“We’ll urge them to address the issue in open session,” Speaker said.
But according to Roger Nyquist, chair of the Linn County Board of Commissioners, the question is academic at this point.
“Just as a practical matter, the time to opt out has long since passed,” Nyquist said.
In fact, the judge in the case set a deadline for class members to withdraw from the lawsuit by Jan. 25, 2017 — the day after the Benton commissioners voted to stay in.
Benton County Counsel Vance Croney said there might still be some wiggle room, although he acknowledged that Nyquist is probably right.
“Technically, any class party can petition the court to be let out of a class action lawsuit,” Croney said. “However, practically, given that we are within a month of the trial, it’s unlikely the court would grant a request to be let out of the lawsuit.”
Speaker said he and his fellow ex-commissioners recognize that time is running out, but they’d still like to see Benton County express a dissenting opinion.
“At a minimum, if it’s too late to get out of the suit, (we’d like to) at least get a statement that the current board doesn’t support the suit,” Speaker said.
Trial in the $1.4 billion timber lawsuit is scheduled to begin Oct. 24 in Linn County Circuit Court before Judge Daniel Murphy.
If the suit is successful, Benton County could receive an estimated $30 million in damages, which it would share with seven local taxing districts.
With or without Benton County’s support, Nyquist said he likes Linn County’s odds of prevailing in court.
“Both case law and the dozens of decisions the court has made in this case would indicate that our chances are good,” he said.
“It’s still regrettable that it’s come to this point, but this is where we are.”